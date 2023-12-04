Zuma takes fight to privately prosecute Ramaphosa to SCA
JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma has taken his fight to privately prosecute his successor, President Cyril Ramaphosa, to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).
In July this year, the High Court in Johannesburg reviewed and set aside the private prosecution, which was instituted on the eve of the African National Congress (ANC)’s national elective conference last December.
The matter relates to Zuma’s claim that Ramaphosa essentially failed to act on a complaint against State advocate, Billy Downer, against whom he’s also launched a private prosecution, which has also been reviewed and set aside.
It was a brief appearance on Monday morning.
We’re in the Joburg High Court today for the private prosecution former president #JacobZuma has brought against President #CyrilRamaphosa. #Zuma is here. BW pic.twitter.com/R8i8Y7aZTu' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 4, 2023
Jacob Zuma was in court and appeared in high spirits, smiling and laughing while President Cyril Ramaphosa was represented by his legal team.
The court on Monday heard that Zuma had now petitioned the SCA for leave to appeal the High Court’s July ruling setting aside his private prosecution of Ramaphosa and further that the president’s legal team had indicated they intended on opposing that petition.
It also heard that Zuma wants to consolidate this appeal bid with another one aimed at overturning the invalidation of his private prosecution of Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan.
In the meantime, the matter has been postponed until 11 April 2024.
This article first appeared on EWN : Zuma takes fight to privately prosecute Ramaphosa to SCA
More from Local
FOUR PAWS warns travellers against 'dubious fun' at the expense of animals
Due to this busy season, some will take advantage of animals and exploit them to make a profit.Read More
Ready to pull yourself out of debt? A support group might help
Debtors Anonymous was set up to support people who are having difficulties around money.Read More
Dealing with difficult family dynamics during the festive season
Sara-Jayne speaks to Pauline Servitz, Counselling Manager at Famsa Western Cape about dealing with difficult family dynamics during the festive season.Read More
N3 Toll Concession: Traffic volumes set to reduce Sunday, peak again Thursday
As the long weekend rush wanes, major roads in the country are expected to be relatively less busy from Sunday, before heavy traffic peaks again on Thursday for more holiday travelling.Read More
Festive season road safety: How to stay safe when sharing the road with trucks
Sharing the road with trucks is a huge part of the long-distance experience during the festive season.Read More
Eben Etzebeth voted 'Player of the Year' by rugby peers
The double Rugby World Cup winner scooped Players’ Player of the Year in the MyPlayers awards for 2023.Read More
Minimising festive stress for pets, and why SPCA says don't give pets as gifts
The festive season can be a time of huge stress for your animals - think of new people in your home, loud parties, road trips...Read More
PICS: Two men arrested as pitbulls attack KZN police making massive drug bust
A multitude of illegal substances were found after authorities entered the heavily secured premises, where they were attacked by pitbulls, one of which was shot dead in self-defence, and another shot and injured.Read More
'How I feed my family of four for R1000 a week'
Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to budget spender Kate Walters about how to get more bang for your buck.Read More