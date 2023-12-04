[WATCH] Man 'cleans' Porsche (uninvited) then stabs tyre when owner refuses tip
Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about this and other trending online stories.
Listen below.
What do you do when someone tries to clean your car without your permission?
In the video, an unidentified Porsche owner can be seen waiting at a petrol station in Cape Town when another unknown man with a bottle and a rag wanders up to clean the car
The Porsche owner doesn't want this informal car wash, but the man goes on to clean the car anyway.
When the owner refuses to pay, the guy takes out a knife and stabs the back tyre.
Watch below.
He refused to pay him and this happened. 😳😳 pic.twitter.com/c2Q406KssH' MDN NEWS (@MDNnewss) December 3, 2023
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] Man 'cleans' Porsche (uninvited) then stabs tyre when owner refuses tip
Source : https://twitter.com/MDNnewss/status/1731206975151644826
