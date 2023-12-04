[CUTENESS WARNING] Rescued serval kittens fare well at Joburg Wildlife Hospital





Three spotted serval kittens handed over to the Johannesburg Wildlife Veterinary Hospital are making strides toward a successful release.

The trio was found sans mother by a member of the public several months ago while cleaning out her shed.

Estimated to be around 10 days old, they were incredibly young and required around-the-clock care and feeding.

Fast forward four months, and the once tiny babies have been weaned off milk and onto solid foods.

The veterinary hospital has been ensuring the kittens are prepared and old enough to fend for themselves when it is time for their release.

“While we cannot begin to offer the same experience that their mum would have… It is a priority to stimulate their minds and indulge their natural instincts that emerge as they grow.

“However, having the privilege of assisting 16 servals this year so far, we are hopeful for a successful release for these three, as with our other serval releases.”

The Johannesburg Wildlife Veterinary Hospital treats wildlife for free and relies solely on the support of the community.

If you would like to get involved and make a donation, visit their website here.

