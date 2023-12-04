[CUTENESS WARNING] Rescued serval kittens fare well at Joburg Wildlife Hospital
Three spotted serval kittens handed over to the Johannesburg Wildlife Veterinary Hospital are making strides toward a successful release.
The trio was found sans mother by a member of the public several months ago while cleaning out her shed.
Estimated to be around 10 days old, they were incredibly young and required around-the-clock care and feeding.
Fast forward four months, and the once tiny babies have been weaned off milk and onto solid foods.
The veterinary hospital has been ensuring the kittens are prepared and old enough to fend for themselves when it is time for their release.
“While we cannot begin to offer the same experience that their mum would have… It is a priority to stimulate their minds and indulge their natural instincts that emerge as they grow.
“However, having the privilege of assisting 16 servals this year so far, we are hopeful for a successful release for these three, as with our other serval releases.”
The Johannesburg Wildlife Veterinary Hospital treats wildlife for free and relies solely on the support of the community.
If you would like to get involved and make a donation, visit their website here.
This article first appeared on 947 : [CUTENESS WARNING] Rescued serval kittens fare well at Joburg Wildlife Hospital
Source : https://www.facebook.com/johannesburgwildlifevet/posts/pfbid0JtynjPpCK6xwhp4HPFGzzwqG7tM4T6Mr2FoKTLNpzYXarwmti2KaY36CTKM3osQ4l
More from Local
FOUR PAWS warns travellers against 'dubious fun' at the expense of animals
Due to this busy season, some will take advantage of animals and exploit them to make a profit.Read More
Ready to pull yourself out of debt? A support group might help
Debtors Anonymous was set up to support people who are having difficulties around money.Read More
Dealing with difficult family dynamics during the festive season
Sara-Jayne speaks to Pauline Servitz, Counselling Manager at Famsa Western Cape about dealing with difficult family dynamics during the festive season.Read More
N3 Toll Concession: Traffic volumes set to reduce Sunday, peak again Thursday
As the long weekend rush wanes, major roads in the country are expected to be relatively less busy from Sunday, before heavy traffic peaks again on Thursday for more holiday travelling.Read More
Festive season road safety: How to stay safe when sharing the road with trucks
Sharing the road with trucks is a huge part of the long-distance experience during the festive season.Read More
Eben Etzebeth voted 'Player of the Year' by rugby peers
The double Rugby World Cup winner scooped Players’ Player of the Year in the MyPlayers awards for 2023.Read More
Minimising festive stress for pets, and why SPCA says don't give pets as gifts
The festive season can be a time of huge stress for your animals - think of new people in your home, loud parties, road trips...Read More
PICS: Two men arrested as pitbulls attack KZN police making massive drug bust
A multitude of illegal substances were found after authorities entered the heavily secured premises, where they were attacked by pitbulls, one of which was shot dead in self-defence, and another shot and injured.Read More
'How I feed my family of four for R1000 a week'
Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to budget spender Kate Walters about how to get more bang for your buck.Read More