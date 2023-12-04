'Motsoaledi is playing silly games with the new permits for ZEP and LEP holders'
Africa Melane interviews Shelton Chiyangwa, Secretary General of the Zimbabwe Migrants and Refugees Support Network.
Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has provided relief for holders of Zimbabwean Exemption Permits (ZEP) and Lesotho Exemption Permits (LEP).
On Friday, Motsoaledi announced the extension of their current permits until the end of 2024 and the issuance of new permits, allowing them to stay in the country until the close of 2025.
Those who have applied for waivers or other visas need not apply for new permits in the interim as their status remained protected while they awaited the outcome thereof.
For those who have not applied for waivers, they are encouraged to take advantage of the opportunity to apply for new exemption permits.
Chiyangwa says that this not only discourages and inconveniences people, but it does not align with the laws of immigration.
Instead, he says that Motsoaledi needs to develop a proper extension and timeline in addressing these permits.
RELATED: Motsoaledi announces new permits for ZEP, LEP holders
I think the Minister of Home Affairs is just playing some silly games with Zimbabwe, Lesotho and the law itself.Shelton Chiyangwa, Secretary General – Zimbabwe Migrants and Refugees Support Network
We should not find this as a relief.Shelton Chiyangwa, Secretary General – Zimbabwe Migrants and Refugees Support Network
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
More from Local
FOUR PAWS warns travellers against 'dubious fun' at the expense of animals
Due to this busy season, some will take advantage of animals and exploit them to make a profit.Read More
Ready to pull yourself out of debt? A support group might help
Debtors Anonymous was set up to support people who are having difficulties around money.Read More
Dealing with difficult family dynamics during the festive season
Sara-Jayne speaks to Pauline Servitz, Counselling Manager at Famsa Western Cape about dealing with difficult family dynamics during the festive season.Read More
N3 Toll Concession: Traffic volumes set to reduce Sunday, peak again Thursday
As the long weekend rush wanes, major roads in the country are expected to be relatively less busy from Sunday, before heavy traffic peaks again on Thursday for more holiday travelling.Read More
Festive season road safety: How to stay safe when sharing the road with trucks
Sharing the road with trucks is a huge part of the long-distance experience during the festive season.Read More
Eben Etzebeth voted 'Player of the Year' by rugby peers
The double Rugby World Cup winner scooped Players’ Player of the Year in the MyPlayers awards for 2023.Read More
Minimising festive stress for pets, and why SPCA says don't give pets as gifts
The festive season can be a time of huge stress for your animals - think of new people in your home, loud parties, road trips...Read More
PICS: Two men arrested as pitbulls attack KZN police making massive drug bust
A multitude of illegal substances were found after authorities entered the heavily secured premises, where they were attacked by pitbulls, one of which was shot dead in self-defence, and another shot and injured.Read More
'How I feed my family of four for R1000 a week'
Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to budget spender Kate Walters about how to get more bang for your buck.Read More