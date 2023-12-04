[WATCH] Lloyiso focusses less on fame, more on music
On the latest instalment of My First Hit, Mo Flava sits down with Lloyiso.
Only a teenager at the time, we got to know the singer-songwriter on the SA’s Got Talent and Idols SA.
The 24-year-old says his focus has shifted from the spotlight to the music.
I don’t know if I care about the spotlight more than just actually singing. I don’t think I care much about being famous, but I know that fame brings a lot of other things, opportunities and global recognition.Lloyiso
Lloyiso was famous before he had his first hit.
In 2015, he finished top-five on season 11 of Idols SA, the same season as Amanda Black, but his first original hit song ‘Seasons’ was only released in 2021.
I was a kid, I was so excited and really willing to learn. Amanda Black was a big sister to me in the competition. She really held me down when I was spiralling or in a bad space.Lloyiso, singer
‘Seasons’ was a big moment in his career because it was a new sound for him, marking a new journey.
At that time a lot of record labels were trying to sign me, and I was blowing up on TikTok… The kind of music that I’ve done is always different, it’s never really something that stays the same.Lloyiso
Since then, Lloyiso has released his debut album and collaborated with DJ Martin Garrix.
My music keeps on changing, and my evolving helps me stay excited and hungry to go further. I don’t know when I am going to have that Billboard moment, but I’m not in a rush.Lloyiso, singer
Watch the full interview below:
This article first appeared on 947 : [WATCH] Lloyiso focusses less on fame, more on music
