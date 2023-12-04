[LISTEN] With money comes complacency - George Koumantarakis on local football





Robert Marawa speaks to football legend, George Koumantarakis.

(Listen to the full discussion below)

The football legend was born in Athens but grew up in Durban.

While he possesses a law degree, Koumantarakis is known for his time at FC Basel where he played in the Swiss Super League and the UEFA Champions League in the 90s and early 2000s.

He also played for the South African national team.

While he has immense love and passion for the game, football allowed him to pursue his ultimate goal of becoming a businessman.

My goal was to use that fame and fortune (from football) to move onto what I really ultimately wanted to be and that was a businessman. I was lucky enough that I could pursue my dream and football gave me that avenue. George Koumantarakis, former professional footballer

After almost two decades post-retirement, he is currently a director of Logan Golf, a New Zealand-based Golf company while enjoying life with his family in KwaZulu-Natal.

However, that passion for the game remains alive today, as the former striker holds a keen interest in local football.

Football is in my blood, I love the game and it obviously gave a lot to me… It is a pity from the Durban perspective but I think football in the country is healthy. George Koumantarakis, former professional footballer

While the current industry is filled with many talented players, many don’t seem to want to progress further, says Koumantarakis.

There are big shoes to fill if you compare the players to the teams from the late 1990s, when South Africa was readmitted into an international sport.

I think we were also victim to our own success in terms of how our league went. It improved vastly and a lot of money came into the league, but obviously with a lot of money comes complacency… the players tend to think ‘well I’ve made it here and I’m living comfortably’, whereas before football players really weren’t living that comfortably. George Koumantarakis, former professional footballer

[Players] were really talented and could have played overseas but never had those opportunities. When those opportunities opened up, the players were really hungry and wanted to prove something on the international stage. George Koumantarakis, former professional footballer

Most of them [current players] are pretty happy earning good money here in South Africa… being a big fish in a small pond. George Koumantarakis, former professional footballer

He hopes the national team will once again work its way onto the international stage.

