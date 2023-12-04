Aspen expands further into Asia with purchase of Sandoz' Chinese business
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Sean Capazorio, Group Chief Financial Officer at Aspen Pharmacare.
JSE-listed Aspen Pharmacare, a global multinational specialty pharmaceutical company has agreed to buy the Chines business of Swiss pharmaceuticals company Sandoz for €92.6m (R1.8 billion)
This deal will see Aspen expanding its footprint in China, which has a population of 1.4 billion people, making it the world’s second largest pharmaceutical market.
Aspen entered the Asian market in 2016 through a number of acquisitions.
This deal provides the opportunity to add approximately R 1.8bn of annual sales to the Aspen Group.
The two-part deal also includes Aspen selling four of its anaesthetic products that are sold in Europe to Sandoz for an estimated €55.5m.
We do see this as a lucrative market, and an opportunity for further growth.Sean Capazorio, Group Chief Financial Officer - Aspen Pharmacare
This transaction really was an opportunity to increase our foundation there, and our footprint and to really get some more expertise into our business.Sean Capazorio, Group Chief Financial Officer - Aspen Pharmacare
China at the moment is our third largest territory in the Group, from a pharmaceutical perspective. Our medium-term goal is to try and get China to be the largest territory.Sean Capazorio, Group Chief Financial Officer - Aspen Pharmacare
