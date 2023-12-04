New two-pot retirement system likely to be implemented by September 2024





Motheo Khoaripe speaks to George Glynos, Head of Research at ETM Analytics.

The so-called two-pot retirement system will almost certainly be implemented before the end of next year, with September 2024 the likely start date.

In essence, the two-pot retirement system will split a pension fund into an 'emergency pot' that's going to be accessible, while a bigger portion (2/3) will continue to be locked away in retirement savings.

Treasury had earmarked a March 2025 start date, but reports suggest that parliament's finance committee has agreed to an earlier start of September 2024.

The timeframe that the industry has to ready itself for such a major change has raised concerns, as companies would need to put processes in place beforehand.

The system effectively changes the way South Africans will be able to access their pension fund, allowing those with minimal savings to access a portion of their retirement in an emergency.

Parliament will on Wednesday 6 December, debate when and how this two-pot retirement system will be implemented.

This has been dragging on for a while now...at some point in time you do need to pull the trigger, and force the issue. Force people to concentrate and focus and get this over the line. George Glynos, Head of Research - ETM Analytics

There are many considerations to this. It's not just about the flexibility that gets introduced into someone's finances. It's also about the consequences this might have on the economy. George Glynos, Head of Research - ETM Analytics

At the end of the day, this is people's own money, and their savings. Up until now, they haven't been allowed to withdraw any of those savings, and yet we're told that this money ultimately belongs to us, as people contributing to a pension fund. George Glynos, Head of Research - ETM Analytics

