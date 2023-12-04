Why a Kindle will be an awesome Christmas gift for someone who loves reading





Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios.

Ok, so if you're a book lover, you're probably not even going to read this article.

Yes, 'you love the smell of the book' and 'enjoy turning actual pages', so reading a book on a digital device is not the same thing.

But if you happen to be a regular traveler, a Kindle is a really cool piece of technology to have, because you can literally store thousands of books on it, instead of carting physical books around with you.

If you can get over that part, and actually hold the device in your hand, you'll see amazing technology at work.

There are different Kindle's available on the market at the moment, but Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff studios recommends Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite.

Amazon.com Inc.s latest Kindle version - Picture: @JeffBezos

It (Kindle) came before Tablets. It uses amazing technology called electronic ink or e-ink. What's incredible about this is it uses very little power. Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios

It produces crisp images. It's much better at doing text than it is doing pictures, but it does pictures really well...and certainly the newer generations have a slightly larger 6.8" screen as opposed to the 6" screen of the earlier models. Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios

What's amazing about electronic ink...it only uses power to turn the pages. So you turn the page, it resets the page, then it uses no more electricity. That's amazing. Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios

