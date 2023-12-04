[Book Review] Citizens: Why the Key to Fixing Everything is All of Us
Given the state that South Africa finds itself in at the moment, this provides the positive spin on the difficult situations many people find themselves in.
South Africa is plagued with problems, from corruption to unemployment, crime and poverty.
Yet no matter the scale of the problem, it still requires fixing.
Citizens: Why the Key to Fixing Everything is All of Us by Ariane Conrad and Jon Alexander is a book written for everyone regardless of their position in society, and for them to find the motivation enact the positive change that they want to see.
The book highlights how human history has moved from the Subject Story of kings and empires to the current Consumer Story.
Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends says the authors argue that now is the time to enter the Citizen Story.
Full story is in the bookhttps://t.co/gaufVVdj55' Jon Alexander (@jonjalex) November 1, 2023
It was a pretty apt book to review on this show, given South Africa today and given our current context. Even though it wasn't written by a South African.Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends
The case that they make for active citizenship is quite succinct.Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends
Their argument in this book is that we need to move past the consumer story towards the citizen story, where we realise that democracy is a collaborative exchange.Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends
Listen to the audio for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [Book Review] Citizens: Why the Key to Fixing Everything is All of Us
