ANC refers criminal charges against some members over R102m Ezulweni contract
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) says it has referred criminal charges against some of its members regarding its R102 million election banners contract with Ezulweni Investments.
The printing and marketing company produced election banners for the ruling party in 2019, however, it was not paid.
The company took legal action against the ANC and has won in both the Gauteng High Court and the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).
However, the ANC has now approached the Constitutional Court in the matter.
ANC national spokesperson, Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri, said that an internal forensic report had showed that members within the party acted irregularly when entering into the contract with Ezulweni.
"We found some culpability out of that forensic report. We have referred criminal charges and those are underway. Some of these narratives may not be informed by the full understanding of the work we are doing to improve good governance within the ANC as part of the renewal agenda."
Meanwhile, Ezulweni said that it had demonstrated proof of work and two courts had found in their favour.
The company’s spokesperson, Peter Fernando, said that the entire ordeal had been a draining exercise on the company’s finances and operations.
"It's been a long fight, a long battle, lots of legal fees... it's been very difficult for us, we have lost properties, we have lost vehicles as a matter of fact because we have not been able to pay some of those bills."
This article first appeared on EWN : ANC refers criminal charges against some members over R102m Ezulweni contract
Source : Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
