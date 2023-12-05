Streaming issues? Report here
Opinion
Israel again orders evacuations as its deadly ground offensive widens

5 December 2023 9:29 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Israel and Palestine
Genocide
Gaza Israel ceasefire

Many of Gaza's 2.3 million residents are sheltering in the south after being previously ordered to leave the north.

Lester Kiewit interviews Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news.

Listen below.

Israel is again ordering Palestinians to evacuate as it widens its bombardment of the Gaza Strip, one of the most densely populated places in the world.

On Monday, the Israeli (IDF) military took to social media to announce that it was defining "safe areas" for non-combatants as a means to minimise harm. The civilian death toll, however, continues to rise rapidly

The IDF is ordering civilians to move al-Fukhari, which is already overcrowded and heavily under-resourced, says Gilchrist.

IDF chief spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari says that Israeli forces are continuing to operate with "maximum force against Hamas terrorists and infrastructure while minimising harm to the civilians that Hamas places around them as shields".

Many of Gaza's 2.3 million residents are sheltering in the south after being previously ordered to leave the north.

Protest for peace in Gaza / Wikimedia Commons: Byron Wu
Protest for peace in Gaza / Wikimedia Commons: Byron Wu

RELATED: Israel-Hamas truce extended. Netanyahu vows to continue war 'until the end'

RELATED: Blind support for Israel in US not working for anybody - Israel/Palestine expert

RELATED: 'We stand for the absolute and total liberation of Palestine' – SA Jewish groups

There's not much there. There's no shelter, there's no food, there's no water... as suggestions go, it's crass.

Adam Gilchrist

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Israel again orders evacuations as its deadly ground offensive widens




