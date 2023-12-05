Bitcoin tops $42 000 for the first time in 20 months
The Bitcoin price is surging.
The world’s largest cryptocurrency has surpassed $40 000 (over R790 000) for the first time since April 2022 – a 150% rise so far this year.
At the beginning of the year, a bitcoin was worth less than $17 000 (about R320 000).
Expectations of an interest rate cut in the US and the prospect of approvals for more bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETF) continue to drive the price, according to Reuters.
This article first appeared on 947 : Bitcoin tops $42 000 for the first time in 20 months
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_91284163_digital-cryptocurrency-gold-bitcoin-electronic-computer-component-and-american-dollar-business-conce.html?vti=n8gmwfrzef2ra30zs1-1-1
