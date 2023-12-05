[WATCH] Official Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) trailer leaks a day early

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Latest Local
19 South Africans evacuated from Gaza set to return home on Tuesday The Department of International Relations said that the group managed to flee Gaza and cross safely to Egypt on Monday. 5 December 2023 12:19 PM
Chief Justice Zondo urges judiciary to find ways to improve SA's legislative arm Zondo has been speaking at the Judges Conference in Sun City, in the North West. 5 December 2023 12:13 PM
From the Winelands to the world: Cape Winelands Airport's R7bn upgrade underway The airport is 13km northeast of Durbanville. 5 December 2023 12:08 PM
Roger Jardine for President of South Africa! (Sorry, who?) According to reports, the businessman and the DA met recently to talk about him being the face of the Multi-Party Charter For SA. 5 December 2023 11:47 AM
ConCourt rules that independent candidates only need 1000 signatures to register A partial victory for independent candidates, however, they need 90k votes to get a seat, while national parties only need 45k. 5 December 2023 10:14 AM
Ezulweni believes ConCourt won't overturn rulings ordering ANC to settle debt The printing and marketing company made election banners for the ruling party in 2019, however, it was not paid. 5 December 2023 8:48 AM
Primedia Broadcasting triumphs at Radio Awards 2023 Primedia Broadcasting secured victories across the board at this year's Radio Awards. 5 December 2023 12:43 PM
From the Winelands to the world: Cape Winelands Airport's R7bn upgrade underway The airport is 13km northeast of Durbanville. 5 December 2023 12:08 PM
Bitcoin tops $42 000 for the first time in 20 months Bitcoin has seen a 150% rise in value so far this year. 5 December 2023 8:44 AM
16-year-old Amber-Rose Berry swims 33km across False Bay in 9h40m Berry says the toughest part of this swim was the "distance" and "resisting the temptation to get out of the water." 5 December 2023 12:38 PM
Meet Bertus Preller, a divorce lawyer who wrote a book to help save marriages Bertus Preller, family and divorce lawyer turned author uses his professional observations and personal experiences to help relati... 5 December 2023 12:22 PM
Why are so many brilliant Big Tech pioneers such MASSIVE arseholes? Technology and social media are negatively impacting society and Big Tech is allowing this, says Tim Richman. 5 December 2023 8:09 AM
[LISTEN] With money comes complacency - George Koumantarakis on local football "Most of them are pretty happy earning good money here in SA, being a big fish in a small pond." 4 December 2023 3:13 PM
Blitzboks wins record 5th straight Dubai 7s The Blitzboks claimed a famous victory in the opening round of HSBC SVNS 2024 in Dubai. 4 December 2023 9:01 AM
Renowned football agent Mike Makaab on tough decisions and what he has learnt Legendary football agent Mike Makaab sits down with Robert Marawa. 1 December 2023 2:12 PM
Old Christmas song hits number one, 65 years after its release Brenda Lee's 'Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree' is making history 65 years after the song’s release. 5 December 2023 12:38 PM
[WATCH] Official Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) trailer leaks a day early GTA VI will be released in 2025 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S and X. 5 December 2023 9:53 AM
[WATCH] Lloyiso focusses less on fame, more on music Mo Flava interviews Lloyiso about his journey from Idols SA to the international stage. 4 December 2023 1:48 PM
Like there's no tomorrow... The Rich fly to climate conferences by private jet Numerous delegates have arrived at COP28 by hugely polluting private jets. 5 December 2023 11:57 AM
Israel again orders evacuations as its deadly ground offensive widens Many of Gaza's 2.3 million residents are sheltering in the south after being previously ordered to leave the north. 5 December 2023 9:29 AM
Bologna's leaning tower sealed off over fears of it collapsing: 'It's critical' The Garisenda Tower is one of two towers that dominate the skyline of Bologna. 4 December 2023 2:40 PM
Why African countries lost control of their mines to foreign companies African countries lost control of their mines to foreign companies. These three steps allowed it to happen. 4 December 2023 12:37 PM
Rwandan troops in Mozambique are successfully protecting civilians Rwandan army operations have demonstrated what a competent African force can do when properly resourced and committed. 28 November 2023 11:22 AM
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
When stores charge payment reminder fees - are they justified? Wendy Knowler follows up after a clothing store client takes issue with being charged for reminders on various platforms, mounting... 30 November 2023 7:46 PM
MANDY WIENER: We do have good stories to tell, just not that one, Mr President President Cyril Ramaphosa says we must be more like the Chinese and stop badmouthing his ANC-led government. 30 November 2023 6:14 AM
'ANC classifies nobody according to race!' - Dr Wesley Seale (ANC Western Cape) The ANC in 2023 is closer to Verwoerd than to Mandela, argues the party's former Parliamentary spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen. 29 November 2023 12:56 PM
[WATCH] Official Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) trailer leaks a day early

5 December 2023 9:53 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip

GTA VI will be released in 2025 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S and X.

Gaming fans had their first look at the long-awaited Grand Theft Auto VI with the release of the official trailer.

Rockstar Games Inc. unveiled the first trailer for the game a day early after the video was leaked online.

The game maintains its theme of fast cars, outlaws, and scantily dressed men and women in the fictional Vice City all to the sound of Tom Petty’s head-bopping song ‘Love Is A Long Road’.

The trailer introduces a male and female protagonist duo, inspired by a modern-day Bonnie and Clyde.

While this is not Grand Theft Auto’s first female protagonist (the first GTA features four females), many fans were excited to see what the character brought to the story.

GTA VI will be released in 2025 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S and X.

There has been no mention of a PC release yet.

Fans have been waiting just over a decade for an upgrade to GTA 5, which was released in September 2013.

It is the second-best-selling video game of all time behind Minecraft, with 185 million copies sold.

While developers have focused on bringing updates to the game’s online version, this is the first major physical update.

Fans immediately took to social media to share their reactions to the trailer:


This article first appeared on 947 : [WATCH] Official Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) trailer leaks a day early




by Chanté Ho Hip

FILE: Brenda Lee. Picture: Supplied/Alexa King Stone

Old Christmas song hits number one, 65 years after its release

5 December 2023 12:38 PM

Brenda Lee's 'Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree' is making history 65 years after the song’s release.

Share this:
Read More

Mo Flava sits down with Lloyiso on My First Hit. Photo: 947

[WATCH] Lloyiso focusses less on fame, more on music

4 December 2023 1:48 PM

Mo Flava interviews Lloyiso about his journey from Idols SA to the international stage.

Share this:
Read More

'Family Switch' is available to stream on Netflix. Photo: YouTube/Netflix (screenshot)

[PREVIEW] Netflix's 'Family Switch' puts a festive spin on 'Freaky Friday'

4 December 2023 11:50 AM

Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms star in Netflix's festive family comedy, 'Family Switch'.

Share this:
Read More

Musician Sho Madjozi performs at Vivionation lifestyle festival in Johannesburg. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN.

Sho Madjozi's colourful hair range sells out in hours

4 December 2023 10:33 AM

Sparkle Braids is an instant hit!

Share this:
Read More

Hip-hip mogul and businessman, Jay-Z. Photo: X/@JAY_Z_Daily

Happy 54th birthday, Jay-Z!

4 December 2023 8:36 AM

From '99 Problems' to ‘Hard Knock Life’, here are some of Jay-Z's best hits that you just have to listen to on his birthday.

Share this:
Read More

Picture: Instagram/@Vertex Events

R&B singer Joe to tour SA in 2024

3 December 2023 12:53 PM

The highly anticipated tour will take place in April.

Share this:
Read More

Game time: Behind the scenes with SA stars of new reality show Sports Wives

2 December 2023 5:30 PM

The reality show 'with a difference' will give a front row seat to the lives of the wives, girlfriends and exes of SA sporting greats. We find out more from Christa Kgamphe-Jane (wife of Banyana star Refiloe Jane), Bomzi September (married to ex-footballer Thabo September) and the show's creator Nonhlanhla Dlamini.

Share this:
Read More

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

Dutch King awards Trevor Noah with the prestigious 2023 Erasmus Prize

1 December 2023 10:46 AM

The South African comedian becomes only the second comedian to be awarded this prize since 1965.

Share this:
Read More

Beyonce’ on the Renaissance Tour. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Raph_PH

Bey-hive! 'Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce' opens at Ster-Kinekor TODAY

1 December 2023 10:36 AM

Catch all the behind-the-scenes and onstage action as ‘Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce’ opens at Ster-Kinekor.

Share this:
Read More

Natasha Joubert on The Flash Drive with Carl Wastie | 30 November 2023 | Photographed by Ruth Smith (@ruthsmithcreates)

Miss SA, Natasha Joubert launches education programme for women in tech

1 December 2023 10:35 AM

Miss SA, Natasha Joubert joins The Flash Drive for her first in-person interview in Cape Town and chats about her latest project.

Share this:
Read More

33 foreign human trafficking victims 'found cramped' in one room of Benoni house

Local

Are Cape Town beaches safe for swimming? Possibly not as safe as we think

Local

'There's a whole branch of my family that's been wiped out': Gaza woman in SA

5 December 2023 2:28 PM

Chief Justice Zondo urges judiciary to find ways to improve SA's legislative arm

5 December 2023 2:13 PM

‘He came out with love, not vengeance’: SA remembers Madiba 10 years after death

5 December 2023 2:00 PM

