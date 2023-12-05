Ezulweni believes ConCourt won't overturn rulings ordering ANC to settle debt





JOHANNESBURG - Ezulweni Investment says it believes the Constitutional Court will not overturn a previous ruling ordering the African National Congress (ANC) to settle the R102 million it owes the company.

The printing and marketing company made election banners for the ruling party in 2019, however, it was not paid.

The company filed a lawsuit against the ANC and has won in both the Gauteng High Court and the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

On Monday, a court sheriff arrived at the ANC’s Luthuli House in Johannesburg to attach the party’s assets, however, was refused entry into the building by security guards.

Ezulweni Investments spokesperson, Peter Fernando, said that the issue between the company and the ANC was a civil matter and not a constitutional one.

"This type of case is not supposed to be taken to the Constitutional Court but somehow they are trying to buy time I guess."

However, ANC national spokesperson, Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri, said that the party had received legal advice that there was reasonable prospect of success in the Constitutional Court.

"We are certainly convinced that this is a constitutional matter."

The attaching of ANC equipment has been suspended pending the finalisation of the party’s appeal to the apex court.

