ConCourt rules that independent candidates only need 1000 signatures to register
Africa Melane interviews Michael Louis, Chairperson of the Independent Candidates Association.
The Constitutional Court has ruled that independent candidates need only 1000 signatures to register for the upcoming 2024 provincial and national elections.
The court dismissed challenges against the Electoral Amendment Act by One South Africa (OSA) and the Independent Candidates Association (ICA).
ICA's challenge was based on the fact that only 200 of the National Assembly's 400 seats are available to independent candidates, arguing that it will create an unfair election.
Unfortunately, "the facts don't change", says Louis as independent parties need 90 000 votes to get a seat, while national parties only need 45 000.
Because of this, he believes that it will limit the number of candidates contesting the elections, which is the opposite of what our democracy needs.
Louis encourages independent candidates to stay steadfast and to remind themselves of the bigger picture at hand.
It's an impediment. It's really going to affect the amount of independent candidates that are going to participate on a national level.Michael Louis, Chairperson – Independent Candidates Association
It is what it is.Michael Louis, Chairperson – Independent Candidates Association
