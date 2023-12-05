'An early Christmas present': SA to produce its first Electric Vehicle in 2026





John Perlman interviews Mikel Mabasa, CEO of the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa).

On Monday, the Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Ebrahim Patel briefed the media on the Electric Vehicles (EVs) roadmap, following cabinet's approval of the White Paper on EVs, which aims to ensure that the country becomes part of the global shift from internal combustion engines to electric vehicles.

The EVs White Paper has a two-phase approach:

Building production capability for electric vehicles in the country

Stimulating the demand for EVs

Patel highlighted that the value of South Africa’s electric vehicle market will be acknowledged only if our national energy mix accelerates our renewable energy capacity.

“The grid has to become greener, not only for purposes of general climate change and to ensure a wider source of energy, but also because the value of the domestic market transitioning to electric vehicles will only demonstrate itself if the charging infrastructure can pull energy that is a lot more renewable than currently is the case,” he said.

According to Patel, South Africa’s automotive industry is likely to produce its first EV in 2026.

Electric cars. Picture: Pixabay.com

We are very pleased that we have received at least an early Christmas present from the Minister. Mikel Mabasa, CEO – National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa

