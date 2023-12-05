16-year-old Amber-Rose Berry swims 33km across False Bay in 9h40m
Lester Kiewit speaks to Amber-Rose Berry, a 16-year-old long-distance swimmer who braved the 33km swim across False Bay.
Listen below.
A few days ago, Berry became one of the youngest people to swim across Miller's Point to Cape Hangklip covering 33 kilometres in nine hours and 40 minutes.
She is not a stranger to long-distance swimming as she completed the Robben Island swim, twice, at the age of 13 and 14.
Berry is motivated by "knowing all the people that support me and knowing who's waiting for me to finish as soon as I get out of the water."
And she finished... strong!
Berry adds that the toughest part was the "distance" and "resisting the temptation to get out of the water."
It was really really far. There are parts where you're completely alone in your own head. It's an incredibly lonely sport and you really have to have the mindset of knowing that it's all on you and it's only you that's going to get you through it.Amber-Rose Berry
It was up to me to remind myself that this had been my goal for the last three years and that no one was going to be more disappointed than me if I got out of the water. So, keeping going and resisting the temptation to get out was really difficult.Amber-Rose Berry
Berry says this milestone is attributed to her swimming club and coach who helped her to achieve this goal without laughing it off and motivating her since June.
She adds that this has been a "unique journey" for everyone supporting her.
What's next for Berry's swimming bucket list?
The swimmer is excited to be part of a four-person relay taking place at the beginning of 2024 and then soaring across an English channel in 2026 - we can't wait to hear about both!
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 16-year-old Amber-Rose Berry swims 33km across False Bay in 9h40m
Source : Instagram
