16-year-old Amber-Rose Berry swims 33km across False Bay in 9h40m

Streaming issues? Report here
mandy-show-cardjpg mandy-show-cardjpg
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
19 South Africans evacuated from Gaza set to return home on Tuesday The Department of International Relations said that the group managed to flee Gaza and cross safely to Egypt on Monday. 5 December 2023 12:19 PM
Chief Justice Zondo urges judiciary to find ways to improve SA's legislative arm Zondo has been speaking at the Judges Conference in Sun City, in the North West. 5 December 2023 12:13 PM
From the Winelands to the world: Cape Winelands Airport's R7bn upgrade underway The airport is 13km northeast of Durbanville. 5 December 2023 12:08 PM
View all Local
Roger Jardine for President of South Africa! (Sorry, who?) According to reports, the businessman and the DA met recently to talk about him being the face of the Multi-Party Charter For SA. 5 December 2023 11:47 AM
ConCourt rules that independent candidates only need 1000 signatures to register A partial victory for independent candidates, however, they need 90k votes to get a seat, while national parties only need 45k. 5 December 2023 10:14 AM
Ezulweni believes ConCourt won't overturn rulings ordering ANC to settle debt The printing and marketing company made election banners for the ruling party in 2019, however, it was not paid. 5 December 2023 8:48 AM
View all Politics
Primedia Broadcasting triumphs at Radio Awards 2023 Primedia Broadcasting secured victories across the board at this year's Radio Awards. 5 December 2023 12:43 PM
From the Winelands to the world: Cape Winelands Airport's R7bn upgrade underway The airport is 13km northeast of Durbanville. 5 December 2023 12:08 PM
Bitcoin tops $42 000 for the first time in 20 months Bitcoin has seen a 150% rise in value so far this year. 5 December 2023 8:44 AM
View all Business
16-year-old Amber-Rose Berry swims 33km across False Bay in 9h40m Berry says the toughest part of this swim was the "distance" and "resisting the temptation to get out of the water." 5 December 2023 12:38 PM
Meet Bertus Preller, a divorce lawyer who wrote a book to help save marriages Bertus Preller, family and divorce lawyer turned author uses his professional observations and personal experiences to help relati... 5 December 2023 12:22 PM
Why are so many brilliant Big Tech pioneers such MASSIVE arseholes? Technology and social media are negatively impacting society and Big Tech is allowing this, says Tim Richman. 5 December 2023 8:09 AM
View all Lifestyle
[LISTEN] With money comes complacency - George Koumantarakis on local football "Most of them are pretty happy earning good money here in SA, being a big fish in a small pond." 4 December 2023 3:13 PM
Blitzboks wins record 5th straight Dubai 7s The Blitzboks claimed a famous victory in the opening round of HSBC SVNS 2024 in Dubai. 4 December 2023 9:01 AM
Renowned football agent Mike Makaab on tough decisions and what he has learnt Legendary football agent Mike Makaab sits down with Robert Marawa. 1 December 2023 2:12 PM
View all Sport
Old Christmas song hits number one, 65 years after its release Brenda Lee's 'Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree' is making history 65 years after the song’s release. 5 December 2023 12:38 PM
[WATCH] Official Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) trailer leaks a day early GTA VI will be released in 2025 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S and X. 5 December 2023 9:53 AM
[WATCH] Lloyiso focusses less on fame, more on music Mo Flava interviews Lloyiso about his journey from Idols SA to the international stage. 4 December 2023 1:48 PM
View all Entertainment
Like there's no tomorrow... The Rich fly to climate conferences by private jet Numerous delegates have arrived at COP28 by hugely polluting private jets. 5 December 2023 11:57 AM
Israel again orders evacuations as its deadly ground offensive widens Many of Gaza's 2.3 million residents are sheltering in the south after being previously ordered to leave the north. 5 December 2023 9:29 AM
Bologna's leaning tower sealed off over fears of it collapsing: 'It's critical' The Garisenda Tower is one of two towers that dominate the skyline of Bologna. 4 December 2023 2:40 PM
View all World
Why African countries lost control of their mines to foreign companies African countries lost control of their mines to foreign companies. These three steps allowed it to happen. 4 December 2023 12:37 PM
Rwandan troops in Mozambique are successfully protecting civilians Rwandan army operations have demonstrated what a competent African force can do when properly resourced and committed. 28 November 2023 11:22 AM
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
View all Africa
When stores charge payment reminder fees - are they justified? Wendy Knowler follows up after a clothing store client takes issue with being charged for reminders on various platforms, mounting... 30 November 2023 7:46 PM
MANDY WIENER: We do have good stories to tell, just not that one, Mr President President Cyril Ramaphosa says we must be more like the Chinese and stop badmouthing his ANC-led government. 30 November 2023 6:14 AM
'ANC classifies nobody according to race!' - Dr Wesley Seale (ANC Western Cape) The ANC in 2023 is closer to Verwoerd than to Mandela, argues the party's former Parliamentary spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen. 29 November 2023 12:56 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

16-year-old Amber-Rose Berry swims 33km across False Bay in 9h40m

5 December 2023 12:38 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Lester Kiewit
Good morning Cape Town
cold-water swimming

Berry says the toughest part of this swim was the "distance" and "resisting the temptation to get out of the water."

Lester Kiewit speaks to Amber-Rose Berry, a 16-year-old long-distance swimmer who braved the 33km swim across False Bay.

Listen below.

A few days ago, Berry became one of the youngest people to swim across Miller's Point to Cape Hangklip covering 33 kilometres in nine hours and 40 minutes.

She is not a stranger to long-distance swimming as she completed the Robben Island swim, twice, at the age of 13 and 14.

Berry is motivated by "knowing all the people that support me and knowing who's waiting for me to finish as soon as I get out of the water."

And she finished... strong!

Berry adds that the toughest part was the "distance" and "resisting the temptation to get out of the water."

It was really really far. There are parts where you're completely alone in your own head. It's an incredibly lonely sport and you really have to have the mindset of knowing that it's all on you and it's only you that's going to get you through it.

Amber-Rose Berry

It was up to me to remind myself that this had been my goal for the last three years and that no one was going to be more disappointed than me if I got out of the water. So, keeping going and resisting the temptation to get out was really difficult.

Amber-Rose Berry

Berry says this milestone is attributed to her swimming club and coach who helped her to achieve this goal without laughing it off and motivating her since June.

She adds that this has been a "unique journey" for everyone supporting her.

What's next for Berry's swimming bucket list?

The swimmer is excited to be part of a four-person relay taking place at the beginning of 2024 and then soaring across an English channel in 2026 - we can't wait to hear about both!


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 16-year-old Amber-Rose Berry swims 33km across False Bay in 9h40m




5 December 2023 12:38 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Lester Kiewit
Good morning Cape Town
cold-water swimming

More from Lifestyle

Image source: screengrab from Takealot

Meet Bertus Preller, a divorce lawyer who wrote a book to help save marriages

5 December 2023 12:22 PM

Bertus Preller, family and divorce lawyer turned author uses his professional observations and personal experiences to help relationships.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© blinow61/123rf.com

Bitcoin tops $42 000 for the first time in 20 months

5 December 2023 8:44 AM

Bitcoin has seen a 150% rise in value so far this year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© dennizn/123rf.com

Why are so many brilliant Big Tech pioneers such MASSIVE arseholes?

5 December 2023 8:09 AM

Technology and social media are negatively impacting society and Big Tech is allowing this, says Tim Richman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay.com

'Wat sal die mense sê?' - How this one phrase can rob us of our identity

4 December 2023 5:12 PM

Humans are inherently emotional beings, and understanding our emotional responses is important to navigate life.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: It can be difficult to spend the holidays alone. Picture: Алексей Смирнов from Pixabay

[LISTEN] The dangers of not confronting festive season loneliness

4 December 2023 2:52 PM

As we enter the holiday season, many people may be forced to confront deep loneliness.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Bash.com screengrab

[PICS] Diesel sells very 'worn out' Men's Black S-Athos Low Sneakers for R5199

4 December 2023 2:34 PM

"There's something odd about it." - Barbara Friedman

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from @MDNnewss on X

[WATCH] Man 'cleans' Porsche (uninvited) then stabs tyre when owner refuses tip

4 December 2023 12:50 PM

A video of a guy with a Porsche at a petrol station is going viral after the man attempting to clean it stabs his tyres.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Car hijacking / Pexels: Artyom Kulakov

[STAY ALERT] 71% of hijackings happen AT HOME in DRIVEWAYS – MiWay

4 December 2023 12:31 PM

5488 cars were hijacked during the second quarter of 2023, with an estimated 60 carjackings reported each day.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © Andy Dean /123rf

Semigration, school proximity: Cape Town's southern suburbs property prices soar

4 December 2023 11:47 AM

60% of sales are bought by Capetonians but there are significant influx from people semigrating from Gauteng.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Holiday shopping can get expensive. Picture: Steve Buissinne from Pixabay

Early December pay: A pitfall or a blessing?

4 December 2023 11:04 AM

Most people get paid their December salary (and bonus) earlier than usual.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

33 foreign human trafficking victims 'found cramped' in one room of Benoni house

Local

Are Cape Town beaches safe for swimming? Possibly not as safe as we think

Local

[WATCH] Official Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) trailer leaks a day early

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

'There's a whole branch of my family that's been wiped out': Gaza woman in SA

5 December 2023 2:28 PM

Chief Justice Zondo urges judiciary to find ways to improve SA's legislative arm

5 December 2023 2:13 PM

‘He came out with love, not vengeance’: SA remembers Madiba 10 years after death

5 December 2023 2:00 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA