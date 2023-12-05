From the Winelands to the world: Cape Winelands Airport's R7bn upgrade underway





Africa Melane interviews Aaron Munetsi, CEO of the Airlines Association of Southern Africa (AASA).

Listen below

'From with Winelands to the world', the R7bn construction of Cape Town's second airport is well underway.

According to their website, its strategic importance transcends tourism, aligning with Cape Town’s thriving business landscape.

"The core goal is to establish a cohesive link with Cape Town, fostering a partnership that mutually benefits both the city and the airport."

Why the need for a second airport?

Airline capacity

Redundancy

General aviation capacity

Positive environmental impact

Fuel planning optimisation

Improved air access

Affordability and accessibility

Socio-economic growth

As airlines, we are always happy when we see such developments. Aaron Munetsi, CEO – Airlines Association of Southern Africa

