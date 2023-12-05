From the Winelands to the world: Cape Winelands Airport's R7bn upgrade underway
Africa Melane interviews Aaron Munetsi, CEO of the Airlines Association of Southern Africa (AASA).
Listen below
'From with Winelands to the world', the R7bn construction of Cape Town's second airport is well underway.
According to their website, its strategic importance transcends tourism, aligning with Cape Town’s thriving business landscape.
"The core goal is to establish a cohesive link with Cape Town, fostering a partnership that mutually benefits both the city and the airport."
Why the need for a second airport?
- Airline capacity
- Redundancy
- General aviation capacity
- Positive environmental impact
- Fuel planning optimisation
- Improved air access
- Affordability and accessibility
- Socio-economic growth
RELATED: Three South African airports named best in Africa
RELATED: Why do I have to take my laptop out of the bag at airport security?
As airlines, we are always happy when we see such developments.Aaron Munetsi, CEO – Airlines Association of Southern Africa
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : From the Winelands to the world: Cape Winelands Airport's R7bn upgrade underway
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/khunaspix/khunaspix1501/khunaspix150100180/36029759-passenger-jet-plane-take-off-fron-airport-runway-with-beautiful-light-of-sun-rising-behind.jpg
More from Local
Primedia Broadcasting triumphs at Radio Awards 2023
Primedia Broadcasting secured victories across the board at this year's Radio Awards.Read More
19 South Africans evacuated from Gaza set to return home on Tuesday
The Department of International Relations said that the group managed to flee Gaza and cross safely to Egypt on Monday.Read More
Chief Justice Zondo urges judiciary to find ways to improve SA's legislative arm
Zondo has been speaking at the Judges Conference in Sun City, in the North West.Read More
'An early Christmas present': SA to produce its first Electric Vehicle in 2026
The Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Ebrahim Patel briefed the media on the Electric Vehicles (EVs) roadmap.Read More
Roger Jardine for President of South Africa! (Sorry, who?)
According to reports, the businessman and the DA met recently to talk about him being the face of the Multi-Party Charter For SA.Read More
Remembering Madiba ten years after his passing
Nelson Mandela, the man who led South Africa's transition out of apartheid and became its first black president, died in 2013.Read More
Man accused of murdering Joburg teacher Kirsten Kluyts set to return to court
Varsity College student Bafana Mahungela was arrested for the crime on 26 November and charged with the murder of Kluyts, who was attacked and killed in October while taking part in a MyRun event in Sandton.Read More
Bot or human: Did ChatGPT write one of President Cyril Ramaphosa's speeches?
It's becoming a norm for industries in communications like PR, social media and copywriting to use AI tools.Read More
ConCourt rules that independent candidates only need 1000 signatures to register
A partial victory for independent candidates, however, they need 90k votes to get a seat, while national parties only need 45k.Read More
More from Business
Primedia Broadcasting triumphs at Radio Awards 2023
Primedia Broadcasting secured victories across the board at this year's Radio Awards.Read More
Bitcoin tops $42 000 for the first time in 20 months
Bitcoin has seen a 150% rise in value so far this year.Read More
[Book Review] Citizens: Why the Key to Fixing Everything is All of Us
The book takes a look at how active citizenry can lead to the change people yearn to see in their surroundings.Read More
Why a Kindle will be an awesome Christmas gift for someone who loves reading
This device can store thousands of books and audio for you to read, anywhere, anytime.Read More
Aspen expands further into Asia with purchase of Sandoz' Chinese business
The deal is estimated to be worth more than R1.8 billion.Read More
New two-pot retirement system likely to be implemented by September 2024
An earlier proposed implementation date of March 2024 had been deemed unfeasible by the retirement industry.Read More
Why African countries lost control of their mines to foreign companies
African countries lost control of their mines to foreign companies. These three steps allowed it to happen.Read More
Loadshedding NOT allowed! Ruling must be applied whatever the cost - Maimane
The North Gauteng High Court has instructed the Electricity Minister to exempt certain institutions from load shedding.Read More
National Treasury avails R47bn to get hamstrung Transnet back on track
The rail, port and pipeline company's woes have worsened recently – with crippling backlogs at some of South Africa’s major ports.Read More