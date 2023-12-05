Transnet has been given a bailout, but it needs to start generating money
Clarence Ford speaks to Mike Walwyn, Director of the South African Association of Freight Forwarders.
(Listen to the interview in the audio below)
The ailing Transnet has been given a lifeline as our ports and rails have been sitting in a state of disaster.
One of the recent challenges has been the debilitating backlog at our ports ahead of the festive season.
Now with a R47 billion bailout, there are hopes that the entity will be put back on track.
RELATED: National Treasury avails R47bn to get hamstrung Transnet back on track
Walwyn says that the association is happy with this investment as it is needed to attempt to save the ports.
However, he says it needs to come with private partnerships and the employment of skilled terminal operators.
If that can be done, I think we will start seeing a bit of an upward curve.Mike Walwyn, Director - SA Association of Freight Forwarders
However, he adds that the this amount of money might not be enough for Transnet's huge needs.
There will have to be some cash generated in the organisation pretty quickly.Mike Walwyn, Director - SA Association of Freight Forwarders
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Transnet has been given a bailout, but it needs to start generating money
