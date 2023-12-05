Chief Justice Zondo urges judiciary to find ways to improve SA's legislative arm
JOHANNESBURG - Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has called on members of the judiciary to put their heads together and find ways to improve the country’s legislative arm.
Zondo has been speaking at the Judges Conference in Sun City, in the North West.
The gathering, which was last held in 2012, brings judges and magistrates from across the country to discuss issues pertaining to judicial independence, efficiency and other related issues.
Chief Justice Zondo said it was important that the delegates used the conference as an opportunity to highlight issues that have been preventing them from executing their duties to the best of their abilities.
"We must make sure that in the fourth decade of our democracy and beyond, we do not repeat the mistakes that we've made in the past 30 years. And as a country, I'm not speaking about the judiciary, there are many mistakes that have been made."
This article first appeared on EWN : Chief Justice Zondo urges judiciary to find ways to improve SA's legislative arm
More from Local
Primedia Broadcasting triumphs at Radio Awards 2023
Primedia Broadcasting secured victories across the board at this year's Radio Awards.Read More
19 South Africans evacuated from Gaza set to return home on Tuesday
The Department of International Relations said that the group managed to flee Gaza and cross safely to Egypt on Monday.Read More
From the Winelands to the world: Cape Winelands Airport's R7bn upgrade underway
The airport is 13km northeast of Durbanville.Read More
'An early Christmas present': SA to produce its first Electric Vehicle in 2026
The Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Ebrahim Patel briefed the media on the Electric Vehicles (EVs) roadmap.Read More
Roger Jardine for President of South Africa! (Sorry, who?)
According to reports, the businessman and the DA met recently to talk about him being the face of the Multi-Party Charter For SA.Read More
Remembering Madiba ten years after his passing
Nelson Mandela, the man who led South Africa's transition out of apartheid and became its first black president, died in 2013.Read More
Man accused of murdering Joburg teacher Kirsten Kluyts set to return to court
Varsity College student Bafana Mahungela was arrested for the crime on 26 November and charged with the murder of Kluyts, who was attacked and killed in October while taking part in a MyRun event in Sandton.Read More
Bot or human: Did ChatGPT write one of President Cyril Ramaphosa's speeches?
It's becoming a norm for industries in communications like PR, social media and copywriting to use AI tools.Read More
ConCourt rules that independent candidates only need 1000 signatures to register
A partial victory for independent candidates, however, they need 90k votes to get a seat, while national parties only need 45k.Read More