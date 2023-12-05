Primedia Broadcasting triumphs at Radio Awards 2023
Primedia Broadcasting, a leader in the South African radio landscape, celebrated a night of triumph at the 13th annual Radio Awards, held at the prestigious Sandton Convention Centre on Saturday, 2 December.
The event honoured excellence in radio, and Primedia Broadcasting emerged as a standout, clinching multiple awards that underscore its commitment to delivering exceptional content and captivating audiences.
The evening's pinnacle was 947's second consecutive Station of the Year award, affirming its dedication to quality programming and audience engagement.
Two esteemed figures at Primedia Broadcasting, Kenny Maistry and Ray White, received recognition for their enduring contributions to the industry as they were inducted into the Radio Awards Hall of Fame.
Carl Wastie of Kfm 94.5 clinched the Afternoon Drive Presenter award, succeeding Thando Thabethe, while Anele Mdoda secured the Breakfast Show Presenter award for the second consecutive year.
947's impactful Truck of Love campaign earned the station the Community Project award, emphasising its commitment to making a positive impact in the community.
Mandy Wiener continued the station's success by winning the Daytime Show category with The Midday Report. Kfm 94.5's Best of the Cape Awards received the Multi-Channel Promotion award, showcasing the station's ability to engage audiences across various platforms.
The Night-Time Show category was claimed by 702's The Aubrey Masango Show, while 947's School Invasion campaign secured not one but two awards: the Promotions Stunt/Event Award and the Station Manager's Choice award to Nondwe Maqubela, further affirming the station's creativity and impact.
Mia Lindeque of Eyewitness News retained the Radio Documentary award for Inside EWN, demonstrating her exceptional storytelling skills for the second consecutive year.
Kfm 94.5's Mystery Mic with Carl Wastie was honoured with the Radio Innovation award, further highlighting the station's commitment to pushing creative boundaries.
The Sports Presenter of the Year award went to Robert Marawa of 947, recognising his insightful and engaging contributions to sports broadcasting.
At Primedia, we take immense pride in being an entertainment hothouse on the African Continent, fostering creativity, innovation, and a commitment to excellence. The remarkable night of triumph is a reflection of the passion and dedication that our team pours into crafting engaging content that resonates with our audiences. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the winners and nominees. Together, we continue to push the boundaries of radio broadcasting, setting new standards for excellence in the industry.Jonathan Procter, CEO - Primedia Group
For a complete list of all winners, please click here.
