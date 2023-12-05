[WATCH] 'I warned you': Woman faces consequences of parking on neighbour's grass

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Could SA water control systems be impacted by global hack originating in Iran? Cyberwarfare: MyBroadband's Jan Vermeulen explains how warnings about the security around certain programmable logic controllers e... 5 December 2023 8:43 PM
GDP takes a knock in Q3 with drop in agricultural activity leading the way SA's real gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by 0.2% in the third quarter of 2023, following two consecutive quarters of grow... 5 December 2023 7:03 PM
Zuma vs Ramaphosa case 'quite ridiculous' says renowned legal expert Former President Jacob Zuma has taken his fight to privately prosecute President Cyril Ramaphosa to the Supreme Court of Appeal. 5 December 2023 4:51 PM
View all Local
Zuma vs Ramaphosa case 'quite ridiculous' says renowned legal expert Former President Jacob Zuma has taken his fight to privately prosecute President Cyril Ramaphosa to the Supreme Court of Appeal. 5 December 2023 4:51 PM
Roger Jardine for President of South Africa! (Sorry, who?) According to reports, the businessman and the DA met recently to talk about him being the face of the Multi-Party Charter For SA. 5 December 2023 11:47 AM
ConCourt rules that independent candidates only need 1000 signatures to register A partial victory for independent candidates, however, they need 90k votes to get a seat, while national parties only need 45k. 5 December 2023 10:14 AM
View all Politics
'If I didn't find creative ways to diversify my income, my art would suffer' Painter, filmmaker, photographer... Local multidisciplinary artist Justice Mukheli is hitting his stride after leaving school with... 5 December 2023 9:16 PM
Could SA water control systems be impacted by global hack originating in Iran? Cyberwarfare: MyBroadband's Jan Vermeulen explains how warnings about the security around certain programmable logic controllers e... 5 December 2023 8:43 PM
GDP takes a knock in Q3 with drop in agricultural activity leading the way SA's real gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by 0.2% in the third quarter of 2023, following two consecutive quarters of grow... 5 December 2023 7:03 PM
View all Business
Why we don't see solar powered electric vehicles Solar panels and electric vehicles are important tools in fighting climate change, but we have not seen them working together. 5 December 2023 4:30 PM
Gibson Nzimande: ‘I was just trying to survive and also complete my studies’ From waste picker to Master’s graduate, Gibson Nzimande has had an incredible journey. 5 December 2023 4:25 PM
16-year-old Amber-Rose Berry swims 33km across False Bay in 9h40m Berry says the toughest part of this swim was the "distance" and "resisting the temptation to get out of the water." 5 December 2023 12:38 PM
View all Lifestyle
Banyana qualifies for Wafcon, Janine Van Wyk makes history Banyana Banyana will get to defend their title after a 2–0 win over Burkina Faso [3–1 on aggregate]. 5 December 2023 2:58 PM
[LISTEN] With money comes complacency - George Koumantarakis on local football "Most of them are pretty happy earning good money here in SA, being a big fish in a small pond." 4 December 2023 3:13 PM
Blitzboks wins record 5th straight Dubai 7s The Blitzboks claimed a famous victory in the opening round of HSBC SVNS 2024 in Dubai. 4 December 2023 9:01 AM
View all Sport
Six NEW holiday movies to stream this December Grab the snacks and popcorn, we have the perfect list of Christmas movies to stream this December. 5 December 2023 2:04 PM
Old Christmas song hits number one, 65 years after its release Brenda Lee's 'Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree' is making history 65 years after the song’s release. 5 December 2023 12:38 PM
[WATCH] Official Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) trailer leaks a day early GTA VI will be released in 2025 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S and X. 5 December 2023 9:53 AM
View all Entertainment
[CLIMATE CRISIS] Beaches are changing - green thinking is needed to save them The world’s beaches are changing because of climate change, and green thinking is needed to save them. 5 December 2023 1:45 PM
Emissions inequality is getting worse. How to end the reign of ULTRA-POLLUTERS The richest 1% are responsible for a huge portion of carbon emissions. 5 December 2023 1:41 PM
COP28: 'It is NOT achieving what it set out to achieve' - Bruce Whitfield The UN Climate Change Summit (COP28) is currently underway in Dubai, UAE, in one of the world's biggest oil-producing regions. 5 December 2023 1:04 PM
View all World
Why African countries lost control of their mines to foreign companies African countries lost control of their mines to foreign companies. These three steps allowed it to happen. 4 December 2023 12:37 PM
Rwandan troops in Mozambique are successfully protecting civilians Rwandan army operations have demonstrated what a competent African force can do when properly resourced and committed. 28 November 2023 11:22 AM
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
View all Africa
When stores charge payment reminder fees - are they justified? Wendy Knowler follows up after a clothing store client takes issue with being charged for reminders on various platforms, mounting... 30 November 2023 7:46 PM
MANDY WIENER: We do have good stories to tell, just not that one, Mr President President Cyril Ramaphosa says we must be more like the Chinese and stop badmouthing his ANC-led government. 30 November 2023 6:14 AM
'ANC classifies nobody according to race!' - Dr Wesley Seale (ANC Western Cape) The ANC in 2023 is closer to Verwoerd than to Mandela, argues the party's former Parliamentary spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen. 29 November 2023 12:56 PM
View all Opinion
[WATCH] 'I warned you': Woman faces consequences of parking on neighbour's grass

5 December 2023 1:58 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
What's Gone Viral with Khabazela

Who is in the right and who is in the wrong?

Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that are going viral on social media.

Listen below.

Sitting at 1.1 million views on X, a video of two neighbours 'debating' who the sidewalk belongs to is going viral.

It's unclear what led to the incident, but in the video, a man is seen deflating a woman's car tyre, after he claimed to have repeatedly warned her not to park on 'his' property.

"I've warned you, this is my property," he says, while the woman behind the camera argues that it is the municipality's property and that her car was parked on his side of the road due to work being done on hers.

She says he is mentally ill and racist.

X users jumped to the man's defence saying:

@NalaThokozane: "There's nothing racist about this. The man clearly mentions that he warned her not to park there, and she appears to be parking to spite him, to which he has responded. In my books she is wrong."

@Chimma_R: "Not racist act, I buy stuff for my grass and water it every second day. I wouldn't let someone kill it by parking their car."

@Bonginkosi8715: "Content yona will make throw words like racism even where not needed."

On the other hand, other users showed the woman support:

@M3dInfo: "A space outside the yard is a municipality land. She did say her side is busy with some works. The guy is wrong."

@dramadelinquent: "He’s in the wrong. This isn’t racism but he’s not legally allowed to touch her car if she’s parked there - that property doesn’t belong to him"

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




More from Local

Picture: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

Could SA water control systems be impacted by global hack originating in Iran?

5 December 2023 8:43 PM

Cyberwarfare: MyBroadband's Jan Vermeulen explains how warnings about the security around certain programmable logic controllers expose SA's vulnerability - we're reportedly tied for ninth place in terms of the number of instances exposed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © Kostic Dusan/123rf.com

GDP takes a knock in Q3 with drop in agricultural activity leading the way

5 December 2023 7:03 PM

SA's real gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by 0.2% in the third quarter of 2023, following two consecutive quarters of growth.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: GCIS.

Zuma vs Ramaphosa case 'quite ridiculous' says renowned legal expert

5 December 2023 4:51 PM

Former President Jacob Zuma has taken his fight to privately prosecute President Cyril Ramaphosa to the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News.

Transnet has been given a bailout, but it needs to start generating money

5 December 2023 1:21 PM

National Treasury has agreed to give Transnet a bailout of almost R50 billion.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Radio Station of the Year 2023

Primedia Broadcasting triumphs at Radio Awards 2023

5 December 2023 12:43 PM

Primedia Broadcasting secured victories across the board at this year's Radio Awards.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Some of the South Africans evacuated from Gaza. The 19 South Africans will return home on 5 December 2023. Picture: @ClaysonMonyela/X

19 South Africans evacuated from Gaza set to return home on Tuesday

5 December 2023 12:19 PM

The Department of International Relations said that the group managed to flee Gaza and cross safely to Egypt on Monday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. Picture: @OCJ_RSA/X

Chief Justice Zondo urges judiciary to find ways to improve SA's legislative arm

5 December 2023 12:13 PM

Zondo has been speaking at the Judges Conference in Sun City, in the North West.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© khunaspix/123rf.com

From the Winelands to the world: Cape Winelands Airport's R7bn upgrade underway

5 December 2023 12:08 PM

The airport is 13km northeast of Durbanville.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Electric cars. Picture: Pixabay.com

'An early Christmas present': SA to produce its first Electric Vehicle in 2026

5 December 2023 12:03 PM

The Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Ebrahim Patel briefed the media on the Electric Vehicles (EVs) roadmap.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Roger Jardine. Picture: Supplied.

Roger Jardine for President of South Africa! (Sorry, who?)

5 December 2023 11:47 AM

According to reports, the businessman and the DA met recently to talk about him being the face of the Multi-Party Charter For SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

