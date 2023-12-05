Six NEW holiday movies to stream this December





It's that time of the year again!

Grab the snacks and popcorn, and gather your family and friends because there are tons of holiday-themed movies to indulge in.

Here are six holiday movies that you can stream this December that's sure to get you in the Christmas spirit:

Family Switch

Netflix – Available to stream now

Parents Jess and Bill Walker, played by Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms, trade places with their kids at Christmas after a rare cosmic event.

The family must navigate a potential job promotion, a college interview, a record deal, a soccer tryout… and the holidays!

Best. Christmas. Ever!

Netflix – Available to stream now

Every Christmas, Jackie sends a cocky newsletter to her friend Charlotte, however, this time around fate brings Charlotte and her family to Jackie’s doorstep.

Charlotte tries to prove to her friend that life is not perfect, and in the process threatens to ruin everyone’s Christmas.

Dashing Through the Snow

Disney+ - Available to stream

A divorced social worker, who despises Christmas due to a painful childhood memory, takes his daughter on an adventure with him on Christmas Eve.

Spirited

Apple TV+ - Available to stream

Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell star in this musical rendition of a classic Christmas story by Charles Dickens.

A miserable man who treats everyone with terrible selfishness finds himself on an adventure into the three phases of time – the past, present and future.

The Naughty Nine

Disney+ - Available to stream

When young Andy finds out that he is on Santa’s 'naughty list', he pulls a group of 'naughty list' kids together to venture to the North Pole and get the present they think they deserve.

A Royal Christmas Surprise

Showmax – 21 December

Riley accepts an invitation to visit her boyfriend Mandla’s family in South Africa and learns that he is not only extremely wealthy but also the prince of his village.

She loses trust in him and he must do whatever it takes to win her back.

BONUS: Yoh! Christmas (series)

Netflix – 15 December

While this one is a series, who doesn’t love some local festivities?

Single, 30, and under pressure, Thando lies to her family that she has a boyfriend.

She now has 24 days to bring one home in time for Christmas or fear the wrath and humiliation in front of her family.

This article first appeared on 947 : Six NEW holiday movies to stream this December