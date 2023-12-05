Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
'If I didn't find creative ways to diversify my income, my art would suffer'

5 December 2023 9:16 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
Artist
making money
creative industries

Painter, filmmaker, photographer... Local multidisciplinary artist Justice Mukheli is hitting his stride after leaving school without getting his matric.

Motheo Khoaripe talks art, creative careers and his own life's journey with multidisciplinary artist Justice Mukheli.

Up-and-coming young South African creative Justice Mukheli is a professional who wears many hats.

The multidisciplinary artist is a respected photographer, film director and in his most recent incarnation, also an internationally exhibited painter.

Multidisciplinary artist Justice Mukheli on Instagram @justicemukheli
Multidisciplinary artist Justice Mukheli on Instagram @justicemukheli

Raised in Soweto, Mukheli left school without getting a matric because of his problems with dyslexia.

He remembers knowing from a young age that he was not an academic and would have 'no hope' in the conventional money-making careers.

I thought I was going to be a cop, or run a small business,or something in the hood. I didn't have options to work with my parents, they hoped I could be a lawyer or a doctor... but I knew I am going to make a plan.

Justice Mukheli, Multidisciplinary Artist

Mukheli knew around the age of seven already that art could be his salvation.

After dropping out of school he landed up in the advertising industry with his twin brother, thanks to the mentorship of a friend he says.

Art for me started when I was about seven. I saw my dad drawing - he drew my twin brother and I sitting beside him listening to music and, from that day, I thought 'my dad can draw, I can draw too'... I just took it from there; as we grew and I saw that my options are limited because I didn't finish school because of my dyslexia... I thought, what amongst the things that I can do can I try and get into...

Justice Mukheli, Multidisciplinary Artist

Design and advertising found me because I was making flyers, I was doing T-shirt designs, and I met a friend who became a mentor and brother. He helped my brother and I get into advertising, and advertising became my education, my varsity.

Justice Mukheli, Multidisciplinary Artist

Mukheli says he's invested a lot of time in trying to understand what he is good at, and in creating a product that will stand out.

The word 'authenticity' is one that comes up repeatedly during the conversation.

I think the creative industry luckily is not dependent on academic accolades; it's dependent on how creative you are. Once I understood that... I obsessed in trying to be better, in trying to come up with ideas that are fresh. I still do.

Justice Mukheli, Multidisciplinary Artist

We've got exceptional film makers, and the first seed of my interest in being one was when I saw work by The Bomb Shelter, and I later got to work with them... I thought 'This is the type of work I'd like to create, even in a different medium of photography. I want something that raw or authentic.' There are many around me whose life's workI I could tap into to inspire myself.

Justice Mukheli, Multidisciplinary Artist

I don't know if words can explain exactly what my style is but, if I can attempt it, it would be being drawn to authentic, real, heart-felt stories in both my painting or my photography, or film work... telling stories that represent the people the way I see them... with honour, with dignity, hope... that's gentle and that's humble.

Justice Mukheli, Multidisciplinary Artist

As an artist, he believes in creating your own audience and base of collectors, 'educating new people'.

While some artists slot into the system where they sell through big galleries, Mukheli says this does not work for him.

He explains that he's needed to find creative ways to diversify his income streams or his art would suffer.

It's a very tough journey that is the unknown. One day you can can be super-broke, another day you're now a million dollar-worth artist... so you just need to be consistent and keep creating the art for you. You need to find creative ways to sustain yourself alongside making your art, so that your art does not frustrate you (if you are not selling).

Justice Mukheli, Multidisciplinary Artist

Other people believe in just giving your all to your art and then the money will come. I'm scared of that, which is why I've got multiple streams of incomes or careers that I juggle... so that when I'm painting it's not with desperation or pain... I want the work to come from the authentic me.

Justice Mukheli, Multidisciplinary Artist

Scroll up to listen to Mukheli's advice for young people looking to enter the creative industries, and his upcoming solo exhibition in Johannesburg


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'If I didn't find creative ways to diversify my income, my art would suffer'




