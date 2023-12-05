Banyana qualifies for Wafcon, Janine Van Wyk makes history
Robert Marawa speaks to Banyana Banyana coach, Desiree Ellis.
(Listen to the interview below)
It was a record-breaking day for Banyana Banyana as the national women’s football team on Monday (4 December) qualified for next year’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon).
A 2–0 win over Burkina Faso [3–1 on aggregate] in Pretoria has allowed the team to defend their title.
It was a tough game, given the blazing conditions at 36°C but the home side persevered.
Linda Motlhalo converted a 55th-minute penalty and the cherry on top came when Nicole Michael sealed the deal in the 86th minute.
The quality, grind, and determination that we have within the group of never giving up… The resilience that this group shows, the character… they were all amazing.Desiree Ellis, coach – Banyana Banyana
I think this group has so much resilience over the last couple of years, so whatever gets thrown at them they always rise to the occasion. It is amazing to be able to defend the title.Desiree Ellis, coach – Banyana Banyana
It was a massive game for Banyana defender Janine Van Wyk as she made history as the most capped player on the African continent (both male and female) with 185 caps.
She surpassed Egypt’s Ahmed Hassan who played 184 times.
I don’t think people realise the magnitude of it… It’s the start of a new chapter, a new era for her but it is well deserved after everything she has given to women’s football, not just in South Africa but globally and on the continent.Desiree Ellis, coach – Banyana Banyana
This was also Ellis’ 100th game as coach of the national side.
RELATED: '2023 is the year for women in sport' - Desiree Ellis, Banyana Banyana coach
RELATED: Get to know coach Desiree Ellis in the newly released book ‘Magic’
This article first appeared on 947 : Banyana qualifies for Wafcon, Janine Van Wyk makes history
