GDP takes a knock in Q3 with drop in agricultural activity leading the way

5 December 2023 7:03 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
SA Economy
GDP
Loadshedding
Statistics SA
The Money Show
Economic growth
Bruce Whitfield
Johann Els

SA's real gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by 0.2% in the third quarter of 2023, following two consecutive quarters of growth.

The Money Show interviews Johann Els, chief economist at Old Mutual Investment Group.

Picture: © Kostic Dusan/123rf.com
Picture: © Kostic Dusan/123rf.com

South Africa's economy contracted by 0.2% in the third quarter of 2023, following two consecutive quarters of growth.

Statistics SA released the latest GDP numbers (July-September) on Tuesday.

Economy picks up again in Q2, 'but in reality we're just drifting sideways'

On the production (supply) side of the economy, five industries recorded weaker results. Agriculture, construction and manufacturing represent the biggest drags on growth.

When it came to contributions to the performance of the economy, Stats SA noted these were evenly spread between the industries on the production side.

gdp-q3-2023-5-industries-recorded-declinejpg

Weaker activity from agriculture and manufacturing had a knock-on effect on wholesale trade, contributing to a 0,2% decline in the trade, catering and accommodation industry.

On the domestic front, household consumption expenditure decreased by 0,3% in Q3:2023.

gdp-q3-2023-household-consumption-expenditurejpg

Motheo Khoaripe (in for Bruce Whitfield) gets comment from Johann Els, chief economist at Old Mutual Investment Group.

With the weak growth that we've had, it's quite possible that the fourth quarter of this year could also slip into negative growth, Els says. This would mean a technical recession.

However, he believes the fact that growth in South Africa is dismal and has been so for some time, is more important here.

I think the point is, growth is dismal in South Africa and has been for many years... much weaker than what we need, much weaker than many of our trading partners and the countries that we compete with internationally.

Johann Els, Chief Economist - Old Mutual Investment Group

While acknowledging that growth would have been far better if not for South Africa's ongoing woes in terms of structural challenges (unreliable electricity supply, logistical failures), Els adds an interesting rider.

If we're thinking of just HAD we abundant electricity available, if logistics were working and Transnet could get goods in and out of the ports, then absolutely, growth would have been far better. But it's one of those difficulties, because the private sector's role in the economy has increased quite significantly...

Johann Els, Chief Economist - Old Mutual Investment Group

...and one can argue that had Eskom been successful, and Transnet... the private sector wouldn't have been able to get a bigger role in terms of electricity generation or in the logistics sector... So to some extent, yes, we're suffering because those state-owned enterprises are failing, but because they are failing we're getting a bigger role for the private sector and I think, down the line, that will be hugely beneficial to the economy.

Johann Els, Chief Economist - Old Mutual Investment Group

Scroll up to listen to the analysis from Els


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : GDP takes a knock in Q3 with drop in agricultural activity leading the way




