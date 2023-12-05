Why we don't see solar powered electric vehicles
Relebogile Mabotja speaks to Nicol Louw, Technical Specialist.
(Listen to the interview in the audio below)
Solar panels are fantastic for generating electricity to power your household.
However, we don’t see them powering electric vehicles.
Most electric cars that are currently on the market cannot be powered by solar panels because they do not have the surface area to carry the volume of solar panels that they would need.
RELATED: 'An early Christmas present': SA to produce its first Electric Vehicle in 2026
Electric vehicles require a significant amount of electricity and the current solar panels we have are not effective enough to generate the electricity that would be needed, even if the entire body of the car was covered.
If you want to charge that battery pack up with solar power, it would take 200 hours of sunshine.Nicol Louw, Technical Specialist
RELATED: SA's cheapest electric vehicle: 'It's a good-looking car, but it's pricey'
It would be extremely expensive, and you can imagine if you were in an accident and having to repair it… There are a lot of issues, that is why we have not seen it.Nicol Louw, Technical Specialist
However, Louw says that it would be far more effective to use solar panels on your house or EV charging stations to benefit from clean energy.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_120583792_electric-vehicle-changing-on-street-parking-with-graphical-user-interface-future-ev-car-concept.html?vti=neyw3rw3h13qe3s7vi-1-1
