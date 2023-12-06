Male homicide: high murder rate shows vulnerability of men to violence
John Maytham speaks with Prof Richard Matzopoulos, Director of the South African Medical Research Council’s (SAMRC) Burden of Disease Research Unit.
(Listen to the interview in the audio below.)
South Africa has one of the highest homicide rates in the world and men are the primary victims.
Despite this, Matzopolous says that very little is being done to address this.
RELATED: [LISTEN] 'Hurt men hurt men. Hurt men hurt children. Hurt men hurt women'
According to an article he wrote for the Daily Maverick, men accounted for 87% of homicides in 2017.
Matzopoulos says that we have a societal problem with violence and, even if we eradicate gender-based violence, we will still have the highest rate of murder in the world.
RELATED: Crime against tourists a growing problem: 'It is getting a lot more violent'
We have a violent society and I think it permeates everything.Richard Matzopoulos, Director - SAMRC's Burden of Disease Research Unit
He argues for a population-level approach to the problem and suggests increased alcohol regulation due to the drug being a factor in many violent crimes.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Male homicide: high murder rate shows vulnerability of men to violence
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_134258127_reflection-of-bearded-man-in-a-dark-holding-his-head-with-his-hands-with-painful-expression-on-his-f.html?vti=lwgzs0290ra7tte93h-1-65
More from Local
'It's not that dramatic': ANC goes to ConCourt to stop attachment of assets
The sheriff was doing his job as he ordinarily does everyday, says Adv Mark Morgan.Read More
Some South Africans evacuated from Gaza face daunting reality of starting over
Nineteen South Africans arrived at the OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday after a difficult journey through Palestine to Egypt amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.Read More
46% of drinking water in South Africa is 'microbiologically' unsafe - report
Almost half the drinking water in our water-scarce country is not safe for consumption.Read More
Could SA water control systems be impacted by global hack originating in Iran?
Cyberwarfare: MyBroadband's Jan Vermeulen explains how warnings about the security around certain programmable logic controllers expose SA's vulnerability - we're reportedly tied for ninth place in terms of the number of instances exposed.Read More
GDP takes a knock in Q3 with drop in agricultural activity leading the way
SA's real gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by 0.2% in the third quarter of 2023, following two consecutive quarters of growth.Read More
Zuma vs Ramaphosa case 'quite ridiculous' says renowned legal expert
Former President Jacob Zuma has taken his fight to privately prosecute President Cyril Ramaphosa to the Supreme Court of Appeal.Read More
[WATCH] 'I warned you': Woman faces consequences of parking on neighbour's grass
Who is in the right and who is in the wrong?Read More
Transnet has been given a bailout, but it needs to start generating money
National Treasury has agreed to give Transnet a bailout of almost R50 billion.Read More
Primedia Broadcasting triumphs at Radio Awards 2023
Primedia Broadcasting secured victories across the board at this year's Radio Awards.Read More