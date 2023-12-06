46% of drinking water in South Africa is 'microbiologically' unsafe - report





John Perlman speaks with Sean Phillips, Director General at the Department of Water and Sanitation.

The most recent Blue Drop Report indicates that 46% of the water in South Africa is not microbiologically safe to drink.

By comparison, in 2014, only 5% of water supply systems achieved poor or bad microbiological water quality compliance.

There has been a decline across the country in the quality of drinking water. Sean Phillips, Director General - Department of Water and Sanitation

Phillips says the water in major metros is safe and that poor-quality water is found mainly in rural areas.

In the report, only 26 water supply systems scored more than 95% and qualified for the prestigious Blue Drop Certification, compared to 44 in 2014.

Picture: borgogniels/123rf.com

Out of 958 water supply systems, 277 were found to be in a critical state of performance and only 54% of water supply systems have excellent or good microbiological water quality compliance.

