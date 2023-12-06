46% of drinking water in South Africa is 'microbiologically' unsafe - report
John Perlman speaks with Sean Phillips, Director General at the Department of Water and Sanitation.
(Listen to the interview in the audio below.)
The most recent Blue Drop Report indicates that 46% of the water in South Africa is not microbiologically safe to drink.
By comparison, in 2014, only 5% of water supply systems achieved poor or bad microbiological water quality compliance.
There has been a decline across the country in the quality of drinking water.Sean Phillips, Director General - Department of Water and Sanitation
RELATED: Is South Africa's water infrastructure being sabotaged?
Phillips says the water in major metros is safe and that poor-quality water is found mainly in rural areas.
In the report, only 26 water supply systems scored more than 95% and qualified for the prestigious Blue Drop Certification, compared to 44 in 2014.
RELATED: 'The state of Gauteng's water infrastructure is criminal': WaterCAN
Out of 958 water supply systems, 277 were found to be in a critical state of performance and only 54% of water supply systems have excellent or good microbiological water quality compliance.
In 2014, only 5% of water supply systems achieved poor or bad microbiological water quality compliance.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_69924366_beautiful-african-child-drinking-from-a-tap-water-scarcity-symbol-young-african-girl-drinking-clean-.html?vti=o7it7kdi32ag2dxl4j-4-51
More from Local
Male homicide: high murder rate shows vulnerability of men to violence
Male homicide in South Africa is an alarming epidemic.Read More
'It's not that dramatic': ANC goes to ConCourt to stop attachment of assets
The sheriff was doing his job as he ordinarily does everyday, says Adv Mark Morgan.Read More
Some South Africans evacuated from Gaza face daunting reality of starting over
Nineteen South Africans arrived at the OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday after a difficult journey through Palestine to Egypt amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.Read More
Could SA water control systems be impacted by global hack originating in Iran?
Cyberwarfare: MyBroadband's Jan Vermeulen explains how warnings about the security around certain programmable logic controllers expose SA's vulnerability - we're reportedly tied for ninth place in terms of the number of instances exposed.Read More
GDP takes a knock in Q3 with drop in agricultural activity leading the way
SA's real gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by 0.2% in the third quarter of 2023, following two consecutive quarters of growth.Read More
Zuma vs Ramaphosa case 'quite ridiculous' says renowned legal expert
Former President Jacob Zuma has taken his fight to privately prosecute President Cyril Ramaphosa to the Supreme Court of Appeal.Read More
[WATCH] 'I warned you': Woman faces consequences of parking on neighbour's grass
Who is in the right and who is in the wrong?Read More
Transnet has been given a bailout, but it needs to start generating money
National Treasury has agreed to give Transnet a bailout of almost R50 billion.Read More
Primedia Broadcasting triumphs at Radio Awards 2023
Primedia Broadcasting secured victories across the board at this year's Radio Awards.Read More