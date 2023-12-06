Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
46% of drinking water in South Africa is 'microbiologically' unsafe - report

6 December 2023
by Keely Goodall
Drinking water
Blue Drop report

Almost half the drinking water in our water-scarce country is not safe for consumption.

John Perlman speaks with Sean Phillips, Director General at the Department of Water and Sanitation.

(Listen to the interview in the audio below.)

The most recent Blue Drop Report indicates that 46% of the water in South Africa is not microbiologically safe to drink.

By comparison, in 2014, only 5% of water supply systems achieved poor or bad microbiological water quality compliance.

There has been a decline across the country in the quality of drinking water.

Sean Phillips, Director General - Department of Water and Sanitation

RELATED: Is South Africa's water infrastructure being sabotaged?

Phillips says the water in major metros is safe and that poor-quality water is found mainly in rural areas.

In the report, only 26 water supply systems scored more than 95% and qualified for the prestigious Blue Drop Certification, compared to 44 in 2014.

RELATED: 'The state of Gauteng's water infrastructure is criminal': WaterCAN

Picture: borgogniels/123rf.com
Picture: borgogniels/123rf.com

Out of 958 water supply systems, 277 were found to be in a critical state of performance and only 54% of water supply systems have excellent or good microbiological water quality compliance.

In 2014, only 5% of water supply systems achieved poor or bad microbiological water quality compliance.




