PowerBall results: Tuesday, 5 December 2023
JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 5 December 2023 are as follows:
PowerBall: 19, 20, 21, 30, 39 PB: 12
PowerBall Plus: 06, 17, 33, 34, 49 PB: 07
For more details visit the National Lottery website.
#DrawResults for 05/12/23 are:' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) December 5, 2023
#PowerBall: 19, 20, 21, 30, 39#PowerBall: 12#PowerBallPLUS: 06, 17, 33, 34, 49#PowerBall: 07 pic.twitter.com/Gt1wzlDAnb
Here are #dividends for the #PowerBall and #PowerBallPLUS draw on 05/12/23' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) December 5, 2023
You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/8tNxpQAOgm
This article first appeared on EWN : PowerBall results: Tuesday, 5 December 2023
