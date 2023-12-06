



CAPE TOWN - The National Assembly has passed a bill that will make the Investigating Directorate a permanent body within the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

It has since 2019 been operating under a presidential proclamation primarily to prosecute state capture crimes.

But opposition parties say they fear the body will be disbanded like its predecessor, the Scorpions.

They would rather a more permanent and independent anti-corruption agency be established, instead.

The National Prosecuting Authority Amendment Bill is intended to give the Investigating Directorate security of tenure and allow it to appoint permanent investigators to probe and prosecute complex, corruption matters.

In final debate on the bill on Tuesday, the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s Glynnis Breytenbach expressed reservations about its permanence.

"We are being asked to recreate a smaller scale model of the directorate of special operations (Scorpions) in the same place, with the same problems, and when it becomes inconvenient, it will be disbanded with the same ease, by the same simple majority in this House."

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)’s Busisiwe Mkhwebane laid into the NPA, saying it had been ineffective in prosecuting high-level corruption and that an independently-funded agency would have been more preferable.

"Not an NPA, which is currently failing to prosecute the Steinhoff corruption, not the NPA which is currently failing to hold the president to account on the Phala Phala matter."

The bill has now been referred to the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) for concurrence.

This article first appeared on EWN : National Assembly passes bill that will make ID permanent body within NPA