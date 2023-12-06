Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Male homicide: high murder rate shows vulnerability of men to violence Male homicide in South Africa is an alarming epidemic. 6 December 2023 9:12 AM
'It's not that dramatic': ANC goes to ConCourt to stop attachment of assets The sheriff was doing his job as he ordinarily does everyday, says Adv Mark Morgan. 6 December 2023 8:42 AM
Some South Africans evacuated from Gaza face daunting reality of starting over Nineteen South Africans arrived at the OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday after a difficult journey through Palestine to Eg... 6 December 2023 8:16 AM
View all Local
'It's not that dramatic': ANC goes to ConCourt to stop attachment of assets The sheriff was doing his job as he ordinarily does everyday, says Adv Mark Morgan. 6 December 2023 8:42 AM
National Assembly passes bill that will make ID permanent body within NPA The National Prosecuting Authority Amendment Bill is intended to give the Investigating Directorate security of tenure and allow i... 6 December 2023 6:33 AM
Zuma vs Ramaphosa case 'quite ridiculous' says renowned legal expert Former President Jacob Zuma has taken his fight to privately prosecute President Cyril Ramaphosa to the Supreme Court of Appeal. 5 December 2023 4:51 PM
View all Politics
'If I didn't find creative ways to diversify my income, my art would suffer' Painter, filmmaker, photographer... Local multidisciplinary artist Justice Mukheli is hitting his stride after leaving school with... 5 December 2023 9:16 PM
Could SA water control systems be impacted by global hack originating in Iran? Cyberwarfare: MyBroadband's Jan Vermeulen explains how warnings about the security around certain programmable logic controllers e... 5 December 2023 8:43 PM
GDP takes a knock in Q3 with drop in agricultural activity leading the way SA's real gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by 0.2% in the third quarter of 2023, following two consecutive quarters of grow... 5 December 2023 7:03 PM
View all Business
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 5 December 2023 Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers. Check if you've won. 6 December 2023 5:43 AM
Why we don't see solar powered electric vehicles Solar panels and electric vehicles are important tools in fighting climate change, but we have not seen them working together. 5 December 2023 4:30 PM
Gibson Nzimande: ‘I was just trying to survive and also complete my studies’ From waste picker to Master’s graduate, Gibson Nzimande has had an incredible journey. 5 December 2023 4:25 PM
View all Lifestyle
Banyana qualifies for Wafcon, Janine Van Wyk makes history Banyana Banyana will get to defend their title after a 2–0 win over Burkina Faso [3–1 on aggregate]. 5 December 2023 2:58 PM
[LISTEN] With money comes complacency - George Koumantarakis on local football "Most of them are pretty happy earning good money here in SA, being a big fish in a small pond." 4 December 2023 3:13 PM
Blitzboks wins record 5th straight Dubai 7s The Blitzboks claimed a famous victory in the opening round of HSBC SVNS 2024 in Dubai. 4 December 2023 9:01 AM
View all Sport
Baby on board! Ashanti and Nelly expecting their first child together The pair sparked pregnancy rumours after attending an event on the weekend. 6 December 2023 8:51 AM
Six NEW holiday movies to stream this December Grab the snacks and popcorn, we have the perfect list of Christmas movies to stream this December. 5 December 2023 2:04 PM
Old Christmas song hits number one, 65 years after its release Brenda Lee's 'Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree' is making history 65 years after the song’s release. 5 December 2023 12:38 PM
View all Entertainment
'Huge risk' of Christmas attacks on European Union According to a senior EU official, there is a huge risk of terrorist attacks in the EU over the festive season. 6 December 2023 9:34 AM
‘Extraordinary’ November heat marks sixth record-breaking month in a row November smashed the previous November heat record, pushing 2023's global average temperature to 1.46 degrees Celsius warmer than... 6 December 2023 6:21 AM
[CLIMATE CRISIS] Beaches are changing - green thinking is needed to save them The world’s beaches are changing because of climate change, and green thinking is needed to save them. 5 December 2023 1:45 PM
View all World
Why African countries lost control of their mines to foreign companies African countries lost control of their mines to foreign companies. These three steps allowed it to happen. 4 December 2023 12:37 PM
Rwandan troops in Mozambique are successfully protecting civilians Rwandan army operations have demonstrated what a competent African force can do when properly resourced and committed. 28 November 2023 11:22 AM
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
View all Africa
When stores charge payment reminder fees - are they justified? Wendy Knowler follows up after a clothing store client takes issue with being charged for reminders on various platforms, mounting... 30 November 2023 7:46 PM
MANDY WIENER: We do have good stories to tell, just not that one, Mr President President Cyril Ramaphosa says we must be more like the Chinese and stop badmouthing his ANC-led government. 30 November 2023 6:14 AM
'ANC classifies nobody according to race!' - Dr Wesley Seale (ANC Western Cape) The ANC in 2023 is closer to Verwoerd than to Mandela, argues the party's former Parliamentary spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen. 29 November 2023 12:56 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

National Assembly passes bill that will make ID permanent body within NPA

6 December 2023 6:33 AM
by Lindsay Dentlinger
Tags:
Economic Freedom Fighters EFF
National Prosecuting Authority NPA
Democratic Alliance DA
Independent Directorate

The National Prosecuting Authority Amendment Bill is intended to give the Investigating Directorate security of tenure and allow it to appoint permanent investigators to probe and prosecute complex, corruption matters.

CAPE TOWN - The National Assembly has passed a bill that will make the Investigating Directorate a permanent body within the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

It has since 2019 been operating under a presidential proclamation primarily to prosecute state capture crimes.

But opposition parties say they fear the body will be disbanded like its predecessor, the Scorpions.

They would rather a more permanent and independent anti-corruption agency be established, instead.

The National Prosecuting Authority Amendment Bill is intended to give the Investigating Directorate security of tenure and allow it to appoint permanent investigators to probe and prosecute complex, corruption matters.

In final debate on the bill on Tuesday, the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s Glynnis Breytenbach expressed reservations about its permanence.

"We are being asked to recreate a smaller scale model of the directorate of special operations (Scorpions) in the same place, with the same problems, and when it becomes inconvenient, it will be disbanded with the same ease, by the same simple majority in this House."

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)’s Busisiwe Mkhwebane laid into the NPA, saying it had been ineffective in prosecuting high-level corruption and that an independently-funded agency would have been more preferable.

"Not an NPA, which is currently failing to prosecute the Steinhoff corruption, not the NPA which is currently failing to hold the president to account on the Phala Phala matter."

The bill has now been referred to the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) for concurrence.


This article first appeared on EWN : National Assembly passes bill that will make ID permanent body within NPA




6 December 2023 6:33 AM
by Lindsay Dentlinger
Tags:
Economic Freedom Fighters EFF
National Prosecuting Authority NPA
Democratic Alliance DA
Independent Directorate

More from Politics

© budastock/123rf.com

'It's not that dramatic': ANC goes to ConCourt to stop attachment of assets

6 December 2023 8:42 AM

The sheriff was doing his job as he ordinarily does everyday, says Adv Mark Morgan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: GCIS.

Zuma vs Ramaphosa case 'quite ridiculous' says renowned legal expert

5 December 2023 4:51 PM

Former President Jacob Zuma has taken his fight to privately prosecute President Cyril Ramaphosa to the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Roger Jardine. Picture: Supplied.

Roger Jardine for President of South Africa! (Sorry, who?)

5 December 2023 11:47 AM

According to reports, the businessman and the DA met recently to talk about him being the face of the Multi-Party Charter For SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© inkdrop/123rf.com

ConCourt rules that independent candidates only need 1000 signatures to register

5 December 2023 10:14 AM

A partial victory for independent candidates, however, they need 90k votes to get a seat, while national parties only need 45k.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Chief Albert Luthuli House, the ANC's headquarters in Johannesburg on 5 February 2018. Picture: Pelane Phakgadi/Eyewitness News

Ezulweni believes ConCourt won't overturn rulings ordering ANC to settle debt

5 December 2023 8:48 AM

The printing and marketing company made election banners for the ruling party in 2019, however, it was not paid.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Luthuli House, ANC's headquarters in Johannesburg. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/Eyewitness News.

ANC refers criminal charges against some members over R102m Ezulweni contract

5 December 2023 6:42 AM

The African National Congress (ANC) says it has referred criminal charges against some of it’s members regarding its R102 million election banners contract with Ezulweni Investment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ActionSA presidential candidate Herman Mashaba returned to his hometown in Hammanskraal on 2 December 2023 to launch his party's 2024 election campaign. Picture: X/@Action4SA

ActionSA on GP coalition: 'DA arrogance exceeds their ability to govern well'

3 December 2023 9:55 AM

Speaking at ActionSA’s election campaign launch on Saturday, party chair Michael Beaumont said it won't let the DA stop it in its mission to fix SA, while ActionSA KZN chair, Zwakele Mncwango complained about the DA's refusal to engage other parties in council.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the National Assembly during his question and answer session in Parliament on 5 September 2023. Picture: @PresidencyZA/X

Parliament tightens rules to minimise disruptions during joint sittings

2 December 2023 9:35 AM

On Friday, the joint rules committee adopted amendments to prohibit Members of Parliament from interrupting speeches made by the president. The new rules expressly outlaw grossly disorderly conduct.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A screengrab of protection officers responding to EFF disruption at the start of Sona 2023. Picture: Twitter/ @ewnreporter

ANC wants more lenient sentence for 6 EFF MPs punished for SONA disruption

2 December 2023 9:18 AM

The ruling party said the suspension of Julius Malema and the five EFF MPs means they won't be able to hold the president to account during 2024's SONA, and the ruling may hit their pockets too hard considering it's the beginning of the year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: @PresidencyZA/X

DA fights Presidency over its hiding of Ministers' performance reviews from SA

1 December 2023 9:44 AM

If they are doing their jobs properly, then there should be nothing to hide, says Zakhele Mbhele of the Democratic Alliance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Why did President Ramaphosa sign off on discharge of judge in DD Mabuza trial?

PowerBall results: Tuesday, 5 December 2023

Lifestyle

‘Extraordinary’ November heat marks sixth record-breaking month in a row

World

EWN Highlights

Water Minister Mchunu on state of SA's water: 'It's not pretty'

6 December 2023 11:26 AM

EFF's Malema calls for 'highest form of political tolerance' in KZN

6 December 2023 10:48 AM

KZN police investigating murder of DA chief whip in uMngeni, Nhlalayenza Ndlovu

6 December 2023 10:33 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA