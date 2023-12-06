'It's not that dramatic': ANC goes to ConCourt to stop attachment of assets
John Perlman interviews Adv Mark Morgan, Chairperson of the South African Board of Sheriffs.
Listen below.
The ANC is approaching the Constitutional Court to stop the attachment of its assets at Luthuli House for the R102 million debt to Ezulweni Investments.
On Monday, the court sheriff paid a visit to the ANC headquarters in Johannesburg but was stopped from entering the building.
The sheriff reportedly waited for a long time before leaving empty-handed.
In a press conference later in the day, ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said the visit was meant to create a spectacle.
Morgan says that the sheriff is legally obliged to enforce the court order.
In a situation where the judgment debtor (in this case the ANC) has either paid their debt or has delivered a notice of appeal, the sheriff is unable to execute the order.
In this case, the ANC had produced a notice of appeal, which is why the sheriff left the property, he adds.
RELATED: Ezulweni believes ConCourt won't overturn rulings ordering ANC to settle debt
It's not that dramatic.Adv Mark Morgan, Chairperson – South African Board of Sheriffs
The sheriff was doing his job as he ordinarily does every day.Adv Mark Morgan, Chairperson – South African Board of Sheriffs
The assets that were attached were nowhere close to satisfying the judgement debt.Adv Mark Morgan, Chairperson – South African Board of Sheriffs
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_39380942_flag-of-african-national-congress-painted-on-brick-wall.html?vti=milsax2cm30yzz9ctn-1-4
More from Local
Male homicide: high murder rate shows vulnerability of men to violence
Male homicide in South Africa is an alarming epidemic.Read More
Some South Africans evacuated from Gaza face daunting reality of starting over
Nineteen South Africans arrived at the OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday after a difficult journey through Palestine to Egypt amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.Read More
46% of drinking water in South Africa is 'microbiologically' unsafe - report
Almost half the drinking water in our water-scarce country is not safe for consumption.Read More
Could SA water control systems be impacted by global hack originating in Iran?
Cyberwarfare: MyBroadband's Jan Vermeulen explains how warnings about the security around certain programmable logic controllers expose SA's vulnerability - we're reportedly tied for ninth place in terms of the number of instances exposed.Read More
GDP takes a knock in Q3 with drop in agricultural activity leading the way
SA's real gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by 0.2% in the third quarter of 2023, following two consecutive quarters of growth.Read More
Zuma vs Ramaphosa case 'quite ridiculous' says renowned legal expert
Former President Jacob Zuma has taken his fight to privately prosecute President Cyril Ramaphosa to the Supreme Court of Appeal.Read More
[WATCH] 'I warned you': Woman faces consequences of parking on neighbour's grass
Who is in the right and who is in the wrong?Read More
Transnet has been given a bailout, but it needs to start generating money
National Treasury has agreed to give Transnet a bailout of almost R50 billion.Read More
Primedia Broadcasting triumphs at Radio Awards 2023
Primedia Broadcasting secured victories across the board at this year's Radio Awards.Read More
More from Politics
National Assembly passes bill that will make ID permanent body within NPA
The National Prosecuting Authority Amendment Bill is intended to give the Investigating Directorate security of tenure and allow it to appoint permanent investigators to probe and prosecute complex, corruption matters.Read More
Zuma vs Ramaphosa case 'quite ridiculous' says renowned legal expert
Former President Jacob Zuma has taken his fight to privately prosecute President Cyril Ramaphosa to the Supreme Court of Appeal.Read More
Roger Jardine for President of South Africa! (Sorry, who?)
According to reports, the businessman and the DA met recently to talk about him being the face of the Multi-Party Charter For SA.Read More
ConCourt rules that independent candidates only need 1000 signatures to register
A partial victory for independent candidates, however, they need 90k votes to get a seat, while national parties only need 45k.Read More
Ezulweni believes ConCourt won't overturn rulings ordering ANC to settle debt
The printing and marketing company made election banners for the ruling party in 2019, however, it was not paid.Read More
ANC refers criminal charges against some members over R102m Ezulweni contract
The African National Congress (ANC) says it has referred criminal charges against some of it’s members regarding its R102 million election banners contract with Ezulweni Investment.Read More
ActionSA on GP coalition: 'DA arrogance exceeds their ability to govern well'
Speaking at ActionSA’s election campaign launch on Saturday, party chair Michael Beaumont said it won't let the DA stop it in its mission to fix SA, while ActionSA KZN chair, Zwakele Mncwango complained about the DA's refusal to engage other parties in council.Read More
Parliament tightens rules to minimise disruptions during joint sittings
On Friday, the joint rules committee adopted amendments to prohibit Members of Parliament from interrupting speeches made by the president. The new rules expressly outlaw grossly disorderly conduct.Read More
ANC wants more lenient sentence for 6 EFF MPs punished for SONA disruption
The ruling party said the suspension of Julius Malema and the five EFF MPs means they won't be able to hold the president to account during 2024's SONA, and the ruling may hit their pockets too hard considering it's the beginning of the year.Read More