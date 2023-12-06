Streaming issues? Report here
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
6 December 2023 11:01 AM
by Babalo Ndenze
Tags:
Julius Malema
National Assembly
Economic Freedom Fighters EFF
Floyd Shivambu
Mbuyiseni Ndlozi
State of the Nation Address
President Cyril Ramaphosa

The National Assembly on Tuesday night debated and adopted the report of the powers and privileges committee, which recommended the suspension of leaders Julius Malema, Floyd Shivambu and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and three other party MPs.

CAPE TOWN - Parties have slammed the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) for turning Parliament into a "circus" and unanimously supported the suspension of Julius Malema and six of its MPs.

The National Assembly on Tuesday night debated and adopted the report of the powers and privileges committee, which recommended the suspension of leaders Malema, Floyd Shivambu and MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.

The report also recommended the docking of one month’s salary for the six MPs and a public apology to President Cyril Ramaphosa in person for disrupting his State of the Nation Address (SONA) in February.

The National Assembly on Tuesday night agreed with the powers and privileges committee that the six EFF MPs be suspended without pay for the month of February.

This means they will also miss the State of the Nation Address (SONA).

Most parties, like the NFP, welcomed their suspension, with MP Shaik Emam accusing them of turning Parliament into a circus.

"You get messages coming in of people telling us that this is a circus."

But EFF MP Veronica Mente vowed that every SONA would be disrupted to hold people accountable.

"Every SONA is going to be disrupted for as long as no one is held accountable, for as long as the Phala Phala matter is not resolved."

The party will challenge the suspensions when the matter comes before the Western Cape High Court in early January.


This article first appeared on EWN : EFF slammed for turning Parly into a 'circus' as parties back suspension of MPs




