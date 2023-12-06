South Africa to start making electric cars in 2026





Mikel Mabasa is a transport economist and NAAMSA CEO. He joins John Maytham to assess the viability of the country’s green transport transition as laid out on Monday by Ebrahim Patel, Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition.

South Africa is just a few years away from producing its first electric vehicle (EV).

Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Ebrahim Patel unveiled the latest details of the country's green transport strategy on Monday.

We’re already producing hybrids, but we anticipate that the first electric vehicles are likely to be produced by 2026. Ebrahim Patel

Mabasa says it's a good first step.

I think it's a fantastic early Christmas present from the government that we can have a policy that gives our investors some certainty. Mikel Mabasa CEO, NAAMSA

For a long time, many of our manufacturers and investors who are already in the country have been posturing very firmly that they'd like to see at least some level of certainty in the evolution of electric vehicles. Mikel Mabasa, CEO - NAAMSA

But does the plan go far enough, asks Maytham? Are enough incentives being offered to manufacturers?

The devil remains in the detail. All the minister did on Monday was announce the policy positions that the government would like to take. Mikel Mabasa, CEO - NAAMSA

Some manufacturers are already recalibrating in preparation for producing EVs.

Remember, we are already producing hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles. Mikel Mabasa, CEO - NAAMSA

