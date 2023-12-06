Government owes service providers R11.1 billion – Public Service Commission
Africa Melane interviews Anele Gxoyiya, Commissioner at the Public Service Commission (PSC).
On Tuesday, the PSC released its quarterly Pulse of the Public Service bulletin, exposing an alarming 12% surge in unpaid government invoices.
Gxoyiya alluded to the fact that service providers are "indeed in trouble", after revealing that the number of provincial and national government departments' unpaid invoices are standing at R117 158.
“That’s the money that is sitting in government for services that have been given, but the service providers have not been paid. That R11.1 billion is 12% higher than R8.6 billion that was owed at the first quarter of the 2023/2024 financial year,” he said.
According to Gxoyiya, there are 'genuine' and 'malicious' reasons why people are failing to pay their debts.
In some instances, invoices by service providers are submitted, but are returned due to errors. The problem is that they are returning them late.
The latter, are officials who want to be paid by service providers to do the work that they are employed to do by government.
The R11.1 billion has to be settled within 30 days.
Even the Public Finance Management Act is clear to say service providers must be paid within 30 days.Anele Gxoyiya, Commissioner – Public Service Commission
