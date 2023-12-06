From Kamala Harris to Taylor Swift: Forbes' World's Most Powerful Women 2023





Lester Kiewit speaks to Adam Gilchrist about trending global news including Forbes' World's Most Powerful Women list released on 5 December 2023.

According to Forbes, the 2023 Power List was determined by four main metrics: money, media, impact and spheres of influence.

For political leaders, Forbes weighed gross domestic products and populations; for corporate chiefs - revenues, valuations and employee counts were critical.

Media mentions and social reach were analysed for all.

The result: 100 women who are shaping the policies, products and political fights that define our world.

"Those fights include reproductive autonomy for women in America; girls’ access to education in Afghanistan and personal rights in Iran; protection against gender-based violence in conflict zones like Ukraine and Gaza; and actionable climate policy that protects the health and well-being of women in lower-income and agriculture-based economies," said Forbes.

Here's the top 10 Most Powerful Women in the World

1) Ursula von der Leyen

Age: 65

Location: Belgium

Category: Politics and policy

2) Christine Lagarde

Age: 67

Location: Germany

Category: Politics and policy

3) Kamala Harris

Age: 59

Location: United States

Category: Politics and Policy

4) Giorgia Meloni

Age: 46

Location: Italy

Category: Politics and policy

5) Taylor Swift

Age: 33

Location: United States

Category: Media and Entertainment

6) Karen Lynch

Age: 59

Location: United States

Category: Business

7) Jane Fraser

Age: 56

Location: United States

Category: Finance

8) Abigail Johnson

Age: 61

Location: United States

Category: Finance

9) Mary Barra

Age: 61

Location: United States

Category: Business

10) Melinda French Gates

Age: 59

Location: United States

Category: Philanthropy

The editor of Forbes Women explained how important it is for women to have a seat at all the tables to see real change.

It’s when you get women far enough into seats of power in multiple places in the world that things start to change. Maggie McGrath, Editor - Forbes Women

Click here for the full list of 'The World's Most Powerful Women.'

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : From Kamala Harris to Taylor Swift: Forbes' World's Most Powerful Women 2023