From Kamala Harris to Taylor Swift: Forbes' World's Most Powerful Women 2023
Lester Kiewit speaks to Adam Gilchrist about trending global news including Forbes' World's Most Powerful Women list released on 5 December 2023.
Skip to 1:39 to hear the details around this one.
According to Forbes, the 2023 Power List was determined by four main metrics: money, media, impact and spheres of influence.
For political leaders, Forbes weighed gross domestic products and populations; for corporate chiefs - revenues, valuations and employee counts were critical.
Media mentions and social reach were analysed for all.
The result: 100 women who are shaping the policies, products and political fights that define our world.
"Those fights include reproductive autonomy for women in America; girls’ access to education in Afghanistan and personal rights in Iran; protection against gender-based violence in conflict zones like Ukraine and Gaza; and actionable climate policy that protects the health and well-being of women in lower-income and agriculture-based economies," said Forbes.
Here's the top 10 Most Powerful Women in the World
1) Ursula von der Leyen
Age: 65
Location: Belgium
Category: Politics and policy
2) Christine Lagarde
Age: 67
Location: Germany
Category: Politics and policy
3) Kamala Harris
Age: 59
Location: United States
Category: Politics and Policy
4) Giorgia Meloni
Age: 46
Location: Italy
Category: Politics and policy
5) Taylor Swift
Age: 33
Location: United States
Category: Media and Entertainment
6) Karen Lynch
Age: 59
Location: United States
Category: Business
7) Jane Fraser
Age: 56
Location: United States
Category: Finance
8) Abigail Johnson
Age: 61
Location: United States
Category: Finance
9) Mary Barra
Age: 61
Location: United States
Category: Business
10) Melinda French Gates
Age: 59
Location: United States
Category: Philanthropy
The editor of Forbes Women explained how important it is for women to have a seat at all the tables to see real change.
It’s when you get women far enough into seats of power in multiple places in the world that things start to change.Maggie McGrath, Editor - Forbes Women
Click here for the full list of 'The World's Most Powerful Women.'
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : From Kamala Harris to Taylor Swift: Forbes' World's Most Powerful Women 2023
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Taylor_Swift_Reputation_Tour1.jpg
More from World
Tokyo taxi driver arrested for ‘maliciously’ killing a pigeon
A man has been arrested after being accused of deliberately killing a bird.Read More
Turkmenistan dictator buys EVERY SINGLE top player for his local football team
Just seven months after Arkadag Football Club was established, the team won the national championship.Read More
How the keffiyeh became a symbol of Palestinian identity
The keffiyeh, a practical garment used for protection against the desert sun, has become so much more.Read More
[PIC] Critically endangered GIANT RAT photographed for first time ever
Known by the Indigenous people of the Zaira community on Vangunu; these giant rats have never been photographed.Read More
COP28: 'The UAE is absolutely addicted to fossil fuels' - Bruce Whitfield
The UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) is currently underway in one of the world's biggest oil-producing regions - Dubai, United Arab Emirates.Read More
'Huge risk' of Christmas attacks on European Union
According to a senior EU official, there is a huge risk of terrorist attacks in the EU over the festive season.Read More
‘Extraordinary’ November heat marks sixth record-breaking month in a row
November smashed the previous November heat record, pushing 2023's global average temperature to 1.46 degrees Celsius warmer than pre-industrial levels, the EU's Copernicus Climate Change Service said.Read More
[CLIMATE CRISIS] Beaches are changing - green thinking is needed to save them
The world’s beaches are changing because of climate change, and green thinking is needed to save them.Read More
Emissions inequality is getting worse. How to end the reign of ULTRA-POLLUTERS
The richest 1% are responsible for a huge portion of carbon emissions.Read More