Prime Circle and frontman Ross Learmonth part ways
In a shocking move, South African rock band Prime Circle revealed that it is parting ways with lead singer Ross Learmonth.
In a statement shared across the band's social media, they said while this is a big transition, the group remained committed to continue making music for their fans.
“Our music connects our fans globally, forging memories and emotions, going beyond just the five of us. We look forward to sharing new experiences, introducing our new seasoned frontman, and new music with our fans very soon,” said bass player, Marco Gomes.
The band wished Learmonth well on his new journey.
“With a heavy heart, we bid Ross farewell, extending our best wishes for success in all his future endeavours.”
🚨OFFICIAL STATEMENT FROM PRIME CIRCLE 🚨 pic.twitter.com/FBN0r0SKZT' Prime Circle (@Prime_Circle) December 5, 2023
The remaining active band members include Gomes, Dirk Bisschoff, Neil Breytenbach, and Dale Schnettler.
Learmonth had been with the band for 23 years.
Taking to his Instagram, the singer said it was “truly heartbreaking” to share this news.
“It has been an extremely difficult time, but I wish the rest of Prime Circle all the best with their new chapter and frontman. Amidst the heartbreak, I am excited for my own new chapter and musical adventure.”
Learmonth began releasing solo music this year, debuting his first solo album ‘Carousel’.
This article first appeared on 947 : Prime Circle and frontman Ross Learmonth part ways
