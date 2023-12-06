COP28: 'The UAE is absolutely addicted to fossil fuels' - Bruce Whitfield





The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield is at the COP28 UN Climate Change Conference in Dubai. He talks to Bongani Bingwa about the latest news from the summit.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). Picture: © Tomas Marek/123rf.com

The fate of oil, gas and coal is being thrashed out by delegates at the COP28 UN climate talks in oil-rich Dubai where decisions around their future have dominated the conference.

Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister told Bloomberg on Monday that he "absolutely" rejected calls for a phasing-down of the use of fossil fuels, while the UAE's Sultan Al Jaber, president of COP28, claimed there is “no science” indicating that a phase-down is needed to restrict global heating to 1.5C.

He added that to do so would impede sustainability and "take the world back into caves”.

Al Jaber's comments aren't surprising given Dubai's financial and geographical positioning, says Whitfield.

It's hardly surprising that the UAE are absolutely addicted to fossil fuels. You just have to look around this place. Bruce Whitfield, Presenter - The Money Show

They've made very smart choices based on the resources they have and their primary resource is oil and they've exploited it to the fullest extent. Bruce Whitfield, Presenter - The Money Show

But far from being a one-trick pony, the oil-rich Emirate, has ensured there's a contingency plan for when the oil well runs dry, says Whitfield.

They're becoming a financial centre, a tourism centre, all those sorts of things...[but] they don't want to give up on what's good while it's good and therefore they're addicted to this commodity which they're being told they must discontinue. Bruce Whitfield, Presenter - The Money Show

