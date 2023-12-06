How did COJ get go-ahead for disputed multi-billion rand 'vanity project'?
John Perlman speaks to Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee about reports that Treasury has asked questions about the City of Johannesburg’s multi-billion rand 'vanity project' for the Metro Centre in Braamfontein.
Property experts say a multi-billion rand lease for alternative offices to house City of Johannesburg staff, while the Metro Centre in Braamfontein is refurbished, is unnecessary.
In a Daily Maverick article, Ferial Haffajee reports that Treasury has asked questions about the City of Johannesburg’s plan despite the City already having approved it.
"For nine years and 11 months, the City plans to spend lavishly on temporary office accommodation for staff while it rebuilds the Metro Centre, which will cost between R800-million and R2-billion in the short term – and much more in the medium term, according to documents and reports," wrote Haffajee.
Haffajee says there are mixed reports as to the condition of the Metro Centre.
I've seen a structural engineer's report that says the building hasn't been well maintained for over a couple of decades now and it needs a lot of work, but that it's still structurally sound.Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick
City administrators, however, say the Centre is uninhabitable.
There's another view that the Department of Employment and Labour had issued at least 80 violations and that the place isn't fit for people to work in and so they have to be moved out.Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick
According to property experts consulted by Daily Maverick, City of Joburg staff do not need to be moved out, and the refurbishment work can be completed in four to six years.
I've spoken to very many property experts and they all agree that is way too long...it's gone from three years, to five years and now to 9 years and 11 months.Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick
National Treasury has to approve anything outside the medium-term expenditure framework, so by rote, a contract of over two years would have to go to them, and approvals would have to be given.Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick
So this is going to go through WITHOUT that via a memorandum from the Johannesburg Property Company.Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick
The Johannesburg Property Company told 702 that nothing has yet been finalised and evaluations are still being carried out.
