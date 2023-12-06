Streaming issues? Report here
[PIC] Critically endangered GIANT RAT photographed for first time ever

6 December 2023 12:17 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Endangered species
Rats
Barbs Wire

Known by the Indigenous people of the Zaira community on Vangunu; these giant rats have never been photographed.

Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending news from around the web.

Listen below (skip to 6:11).

For the first time, scientists have photographed the critically endangered Vangunu giant rat.

The elusive rat is on the brink of extinction and lives on just one island in the South Pacific. Researchers hope that the photos will encourage local government leaders to protect the last bits of intact forest on Vangunu.

While Indigenous people in the Zaira community on Vangunu have known about the giant rats, they claim to have never been able to capture one, until now.

Researchers set up camera traps in tree species preferred by the rodents and lured them with sesame oil.

In total, the team was able to capture 95 images of three female and one male Vangunu giant rats.

"The images are extremely positive news for this poorly known species," says study lead author Tyrone Lavery.

“This comes at a critical juncture for the future of Vangunu’s last forests — which the community of Zaira have been fighting to protect from logging for 16 years," he added.

RELATED: (WATCH) Rat plays a game of hide and squeak in a pack of Woolies frozen chicken

I don't think rats have the best rep... but, hey, they're animals too!

Barbara Friedman

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [PIC] Critically endangered GIANT RAT photographed for first time ever




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
