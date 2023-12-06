Saps members are quitting at a rapid rate to join private security companies





Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Simon Howell, Senior Research Associate at the Centre of Criminology at UCT.

The policing crisis in this country is as old as its democracy.

Crime remains a plague on our police force and to make matters worse, policing budgets are being cut, crime intelligence is poor, and corruption is taking its toll.

It's no wonder good officers are leaving for greener and safer pastures in the private security sector.

According to 2022 data, there are approximately 2.2 million private security guards in South Africa, compared to Saps' 140 000 police officers.

Unfortunately, this is nothing new.

Private security companies offer relatively attractive salaries and benefits.

South African Police Service members outside Union Buildings on 20 March 2023, the day of the Economic Freedom Fighters' call for a national shutdown of operations to convince President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

It is nothing new. There's been an exodus from Saps for many years. Dr Simon Howell, Centre of Criminology – UCT

It is detrimental to the force as a whole. Dr Simon Howell, Senior Research Associate at the Centre of Criminology – UCT

