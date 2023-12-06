How YOU can help save The Big Issue after cyber scam devastation
Clarence Ford speaks to Derek Carelse, Managing Director of The Big Issue.
(Listen to the interview in the audio below)
The Big Issue may have to close early next year if they are not able to make up the money they lost.
In June, they received an email that claimed to be from their printers saying they were changing their bank accounts.
RELATED: Hackers claim data stolen from 2 of SA's biggest credit bureaus, demand millions
The scammer sent an FNB account verification letter, which was fake, and hundreds and thousands of rands were paid into the fraudulent account.
The error was only picked up on 6 October, at which point the damage had already been done.
This was a standard phishing scam in which emails were compromised, and it is believed that it was a targeted attack.
RELATED: Illegal streaming sites: 'When the price is too good to be true, it's THEFT'
Carelse says that if they do not recoup their losses, the publication will not survive.
They have been on a fundraising mission and have raised roughly half the funds they need.
There are wonderful people out there in the Mother City.Derek Carelse, Managing Director - The Big Issue
The general public has given money… and we continue to ask people to reach our target.Derek Carelse, Managing Director - The Big Issue
Anyone who does choose to donate will be issued a section 18A tax exemption certificate.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : How YOU can help save The Big Issue after cyber scam devastation
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_50690285_stolen-credit-cards-in-hands-of-thief-trying-to-use-cards-online-without-owner-permission-online-pay.html?vti=n4t2bxqz5pcezmp709-1-2
More from Local
How safe is the water coming out of your tap? Not very safe, reveals report
A report has revealed that almost 50% of South Africa's drinking water is unsafe for consumption.Read More
Trade of toxic illicit alcohol is a huge issue, how to know yours is safe
The illicit alcohol trade is much larger than we realise and poses a risk to the health of consumers.Read More
How did COJ get go-ahead for disputed multi-billion rand 'vanity project'?
The City of Johannesburg has passed a plan to spend R1.4-billion on leases and R2-billion to renovate the Metro Centre.Read More
Saps members are quitting at a rapid rate to join private security companies
There are approximately 2.2 million private security guards in South Africa, compared to Saps' 140 000 police officers.Read More
South Africa to start making electric cars in 2026
Minister Ebrahim Patel expects the first electric vehicles (EVs) to be produced in South Africa by 2026.Read More
Government owes service providers R11.1 billion – Public Service Commission
The R11.1 billion has to be settled within 30 days.Read More
Male homicide: high murder rate shows vulnerability of men to violence
Male homicide in South Africa is an alarming epidemic.Read More
'It's not that dramatic': ANC goes to ConCourt to stop attachment of assets
The sheriff was doing his job as he ordinarily does everyday, says Adv Mark Morgan.Read More
Some South Africans evacuated from Gaza face daunting reality of starting over
Nineteen South Africans arrived at the OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday after a difficult journey through Palestine to Egypt amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.Read More