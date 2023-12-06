



Robert Marawa speaks to young footballer, Gabriella ‘Gabby’ Niemack.

Listen below.

From kicking around a football as a baby to playing for the likes of Wits and UJ, Niemack is hoping to make her dreams of playing in Europe come true.

I think I’m just nervous about the opportunity, it’s finally come after training for all these years. I have wanted to be in Europe since I was young so now having the opportunity to actually go and take a step there, that’s honestly surreal. Gabriella Niemack, football player

I just want to do my best and prove to my dad the effort that he has put into me isn’t for nothing. Gabriella Niemack, football player

The family is currently on a massive fundraising drive to help get their superstar player to England.

We are talking an excess of R40,000 at the moment, that we are trying to raise to get her there and get her back… [the club] will take care of her once she is there. The hope is that somebody sitting there on the sidelines looks at her and says, ‘that’s the type of player we want’. Trevor Niemack, father

If you would like to contribute to Gabby’s fundraising drive, contact Gizelle Kelly on 082 367 2394 or email gizelle@sepane.co.za for more information.

Watch the full interview below (skip to 40:51):

This article first appeared on 947 : Local teen on fundraising drive to fulfill her dream of playing soccer in Europe