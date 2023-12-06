Local teen on fundraising drive to fulfill her dream of playing soccer in Europe

Streaming issues? Report here
Opinion
Latest Local
How safe is the water coming out of your tap? Not very safe, reveals report A report has revealed that almost 50% of South Africa's drinking water is unsafe for consumption. 6 December 2023 3:55 PM
Trade of toxic illicit alcohol is a huge issue, how to know yours is safe The illicit alcohol trade is much larger than we realise and poses a risk to the health of consumers. 6 December 2023 2:59 PM
How did COJ get go-ahead for disputed multi-billion rand 'vanity project'? The City of Johannesburg has passed a plan to spend R1.4-billion on leases and R2-billion to renovate the Metro Centre. 6 December 2023 2:24 PM
View all Local
Parliament approves bill that criminalises hate speech & hate crimes On Tuesday, the National Assembly agreed to largely technical amendments made to the bill by the National Council of Provinces (NC... 6 December 2023 1:07 PM
EFF slammed for turning Parly into a 'circus' as parties back suspension of MPs The National Assembly on Tuesday night debated and adopted the report of the powers and privileges committee, which recommended th... 6 December 2023 11:01 AM
'It's not that dramatic': ANC goes to ConCourt to stop attachment of assets The sheriff was doing his job as he ordinarily does everyday, says Adv Mark Morgan. 6 December 2023 8:42 AM
View all Politics
South Africa to start making electric cars in 2026 Minister Ebrahim Patel expects the first electric vehicles (EVs) to be produced in South Africa by 2026. 6 December 2023 10:55 AM
'If I didn't find creative ways to diversify my income, my art would suffer' Painter, filmmaker, photographer... Local multidisciplinary artist Justice Mukheli is hitting his stride after leaving school with... 5 December 2023 9:16 PM
Could SA water control systems be impacted by global hack originating in Iran? Cyberwarfare: MyBroadband's Jan Vermeulen explains how warnings about the security around certain programmable logic controllers e... 5 December 2023 8:43 PM
View all Business
What?! Mariah Carey NOT 'Queen of Christmas?' Spotify's top 10 Xmas songs list New streaming data from Spotify reveals which song and artist takes first place when it comes to Christmas jingles. 6 December 2023 2:25 PM
Rich Mnisi and Adidas create Man United pride collection South African fashion icon Rich Mnisi has partnered with Adidas to create a Manchester United pride collection. 6 December 2023 2:20 PM
Rats are more human than you think – and they certainly like being around us Rats have a somewhat unfortunate tendency to enjoy living where people live. 6 December 2023 1:09 PM
View all Lifestyle
Local teen on fundraising drive to fulfill her dream of playing soccer in Europe Gabriella Niemack (17) has been invited to take part in trials at AFC Bournemouth in March next year. 6 December 2023 2:34 PM
Banyana qualifies for Wafcon, Janine Van Wyk makes history Banyana Banyana will get to defend their title after a 2–0 win over Burkina Faso [3–1 on aggregate]. 5 December 2023 2:58 PM
[LISTEN] With money comes complacency - George Koumantarakis on local football "Most of them are pretty happy earning good money here in SA, being a big fish in a small pond." 4 December 2023 3:13 PM
View all Sport
What?! Mariah Carey NOT 'Queen of Christmas?' Spotify's top 10 Xmas songs list New streaming data from Spotify reveals which song and artist takes first place when it comes to Christmas jingles. 6 December 2023 2:25 PM
Prime Circle and frontman Ross Learmonth part ways “With a heavy heart, we bid Ross farewell, extending our best wishes for success in all his future endeavours.” 6 December 2023 11:17 AM
Baby on board! Ashanti and Nelly expecting their first child together The pair sparked pregnancy rumours after attending an event on the weekend. 6 December 2023 8:51 AM
View all Entertainment
Tokyo taxi driver arrested for ‘maliciously’ killing a pigeon A man has been arrested after being accused of deliberately killing a bird. 6 December 2023 3:40 PM
Turkmenistan dictator buys EVERY SINGLE top player for his local football team Just seven months after Arkadag Football Club was established, the team won the national championship. 6 December 2023 12:43 PM
How the keffiyeh became a symbol of Palestinian identity The keffiyeh, a practical garment used for protection against the desert sun, has become so much more. 6 December 2023 12:34 PM
View all World
Why African countries lost control of their mines to foreign companies African countries lost control of their mines to foreign companies. These three steps allowed it to happen. 4 December 2023 12:37 PM
Rwandan troops in Mozambique are successfully protecting civilians Rwandan army operations have demonstrated what a competent African force can do when properly resourced and committed. 28 November 2023 11:22 AM
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
View all Africa
When stores charge payment reminder fees - are they justified? Wendy Knowler follows up after a clothing store client takes issue with being charged for reminders on various platforms, mounting... 30 November 2023 7:46 PM
MANDY WIENER: We do have good stories to tell, just not that one, Mr President President Cyril Ramaphosa says we must be more like the Chinese and stop badmouthing his ANC-led government. 30 November 2023 6:14 AM
'ANC classifies nobody according to race!' - Dr Wesley Seale (ANC Western Cape) The ANC in 2023 is closer to Verwoerd than to Mandela, argues the party's former Parliamentary spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen. 29 November 2023 12:56 PM
View all Opinion
Local teen on fundraising drive to fulfill her dream of playing soccer in Europe

6 December 2023 2:34 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
AFC Bournemouth
Gabriella Niemack

Gabriella Niemack (17) has been invited to take part in trials at AFC Bournemouth in March next year.

Robert Marawa speaks to young footballer, Gabriella ‘Gabby’ Niemack.

Listen below.

From kicking around a football as a baby to playing for the likes of Wits and UJ, Niemack is hoping to make her dreams of playing in Europe come true.

I think I’m just nervous about the opportunity, it’s finally come after training for all these years. I have wanted to be in Europe since I was young so now having the opportunity to actually go and take a step there, that’s honestly surreal.

Gabriella Niemack, football player

I just want to do my best and prove to my dad the effort that he has put into me isn’t for nothing.

Gabriella Niemack, football player

The family is currently on a massive fundraising drive to help get their superstar player to England.

We are talking an excess of R40,000 at the moment, that we are trying to raise to get her there and get her back… [the club] will take care of her once she is there. The hope is that somebody sitting there on the sidelines looks at her and says, ‘that’s the type of player we want’.

Trevor Niemack, father

If you would like to contribute to Gabby’s fundraising drive, contact Gizelle Kelly on 082 367 2394 or email gizelle@sepane.co.za for more information.

Watch the full interview below (skip to 40:51):


This article first appeared on 947 : Local teen on fundraising drive to fulfill her dream of playing soccer in Europe




