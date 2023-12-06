Trade of toxic illicit alcohol is a huge issue, how to know yours is safe





Clarence Ford speaks to Angela Russell, CEO of the Drinks Federation of South Africa.

The illicit alcohol trade includes smuggling legitimately produced alcohol into the country, fraudulent alcohol packaged as a legitimate brand, and artisanal alcohols that have not passed regulatory approvals, among others.

According to Euromonitor International, one in every four bottles of alcohol consumed globally is illicit.

Here at home, the illicit alcohol trade is going strong, and likely to be exacerbated by the festive season.

The illicit alcohol trade is not only damaging for the economy, but it also poses a risk to the health of those drinking it.

In some of these products, they have found extremely toxic substances from methanol to battery acid, according to Russell.

Health and safety is so big and important for consumers… it is important that we are aware of these things. Angela Russell, CEO - Drinks Federation of South Africa

Russell says it can be challenging for consumers to know that the alcohol they are drinking is part of the illicit trade, but usually, the pricing is a giveaway.

If you are buying a product that is underneath the normal price, you need to be very weary of what you are buying. Angela Russell, CEO - Drinks Federation of South Africa

Members of the South African Police Service under the movement known as Operation Shanela confiscated 14 million millilitres of illicitly sold alcohol in Johannesburg and disposed of it on 5 October 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

She adds that even if the alcohol is safe to drink, buying illicit alcohol leads to a growth in the criminal industry which has serious consequences.

The coronavirus pandemic led to a spike in this industry as we dealt with the alcohol ban, whereas now the focus is more on luxury brands and premium products being sold at low prices.

