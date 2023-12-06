How safe is the water coming out of your tap? Not very safe, reveals report
Bongani Bingwa spoke to Minister of Water and Sanitation, Senzo Mchunu.
Listen to their conversation below.
Close to half of South Africa’s drinking water is not safe for consumption.
This is according to the results of the Department of Water and Sanitation's Blue Drop Report released on Tuesday.
The report assessed the state of all drinking water systems in the country and found that 46% of water quality tests carried out by municipalities between 2021 and 2022 - ranked poor in microbiological water quality compliance.
The Department's Director-General, Dr Sean Phillips said there has been a major decline in water quality in the past decade and that in the Northern Cape, 90% of water was of poor or bad quality.
They came out the worst and we are very worried...it is a challenge we need to overcome.Senzo Mchunu, Minister of Water and Sanitation
When the tests carried out by a municipality indicates that drinking water poses a health risk, there is a legal obligation imposed on the authority to inform its consumers.
But are affected municipalities doing that?
They do, but we often have gaps...we often find that the municipality would not have given notice, or they gave notice later or it was not adequate, but in some cases they do and they do it properly.Senzo Mchunu, Minister of Water and Sanitation
Of all the provinces, Gauteng scored the highest percentage of drinking water systems with excellent or good performance of 62%, followed by the Western Cape at 50%.
RELATED: 46% of drinking water in South Africa is 'microbiologically' unsafe - report
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_69924366_beautiful-african-child-drinking-from-a-tap-water-scarcity-symbol-young-african-girl-drinking-clean-.html?vti=o7it7kdi32ag2dxl4j-4-51
More from Local
Trade of toxic illicit alcohol is a huge issue, how to know yours is safe
The illicit alcohol trade is much larger than we realise and poses a risk to the health of consumers.Read More
How did COJ get go-ahead for disputed multi-billion rand 'vanity project'?
The City of Johannesburg has passed a plan to spend R1.4-billion on leases and R2-billion to renovate the Metro Centre.Read More
Saps members are quitting at a rapid rate to join private security companies
There are approximately 2.2 million private security guards in South Africa, compared to Saps' 140 000 police officers.Read More
How YOU can help save The Big Issue after cyber scam devastation
The Big Issue has been hit by a cyber scam costing them almost R600,000 and putting the magazine's future at risk.Read More
South Africa to start making electric cars in 2026
Minister Ebrahim Patel expects the first electric vehicles (EVs) to be produced in South Africa by 2026.Read More
Government owes service providers R11.1 billion – Public Service Commission
The R11.1 billion has to be settled within 30 days.Read More
Male homicide: high murder rate shows vulnerability of men to violence
Male homicide in South Africa is an alarming epidemic.Read More
'It's not that dramatic': ANC goes to ConCourt to stop attachment of assets
The sheriff was doing his job as he ordinarily does everyday, says Adv Mark Morgan.Read More
Some South Africans evacuated from Gaza face daunting reality of starting over
Nineteen South Africans arrived at the OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday after a difficult journey through Palestine to Egypt amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.Read More