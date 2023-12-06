Streaming issues? Report here
How safe is the water coming out of your tap? Not very safe, reveals report

6 December 2023 3:55 PM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
A report has revealed that almost 50% of South Africa's drinking water is unsafe for consumption.

Bongani Bingwa spoke to Minister of Water and Sanitation, Senzo Mchunu.

Listen to their conversation below.

Picture: borgogniels/123rf.com
Picture: borgogniels/123rf.com

Close to half of South Africa’s drinking water is not safe for consumption.

This is according to the results of the Department of Water and Sanitation's Blue Drop Report released on Tuesday.

The report assessed the state of all drinking water systems in the country and found that 46% of water quality tests carried out by municipalities between 2021 and 2022 - ranked poor in microbiological water quality compliance.

The Department's Director-General, Dr Sean Phillips said there has been a major decline in water quality in the past decade and that in the Northern Cape, 90% of water was of poor or bad quality.

They came out the worst and we are very worried...it is a challenge we need to overcome.

Senzo Mchunu, Minister of Water and Sanitation

When the tests carried out by a municipality indicates that drinking water poses a health risk, there is a legal obligation imposed on the authority to inform its consumers.

But are affected municipalities doing that?

They do, but we often have gaps...we often find that the municipality would not have given notice, or they gave notice later or it was not adequate, but in some cases they do and they do it properly.

Senzo Mchunu, Minister of Water and Sanitation

Of all the provinces, Gauteng scored the highest percentage of drinking water systems with excellent or good performance of 62%, followed by the Western Cape at 50%.

RELATED: 46% of drinking water in South Africa is 'microbiologically' unsafe - report




