Opinion
From electric chopper to talk of 3° temperature rise - Bruce Whitfield at COP28

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield is at the COP28 UN Climate Change Conference in Dubai - he gets updates from FlyNow Aviation's Yvonne Winter and the ESG managing executive at Absa CIB, Msizi Khoza.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Msizi Khoza, ESG managing executive at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking and Yvonne Winter, the COO of FlyNow Aviation.

The COP28 UN Climate Change Conference currently on in Dubai is said to be the biggest one yet, with a record number of delegates registered to attend.

Bruce Whitfield is at the epicentre of the event it's hoped will result in some concrete pledges to further the fight against climate change.

He's not too confident at this stage that the world will succeed in its targets for limiting an inevitable temperature increase, although he interviews some delegates who have a more positive outlook.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). Picture: © Tomas Marek/123rf.com
Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). Picture: © Tomas Marek/123rf.com

Are we going to win the fight to limit the temperature rise we'll all have to endure if carbon emissions are not curbed sufficiently?

"We've already lost the fight against 1.5, 2° is in target... and I'm beginning to hear rumblings of people saying we need to be tolerant of a 3° increase in average temperature."

What everyone at COP28 does seem to agree on though reports Whitfield, is that more capital must be raised to address the challenge facing our planet.

"You're not going to create incentives for business to change the way they behave, you're not going to encourage the UAE to wean itself off its dependence on fossil fuels... unless you think differently about the problem."

RELATED STORIES:

COP28: 'The UAE is absolutely addicted to fossil fuels' - Bruce Whitfield

COP28: 'It is NOT achieving what it set out to achieve' - Bruce Whitfield

Whitfield gets some conference feedback from Msizi Khoza, Managing Executive for Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB).

While the science around what is required is clear and more certainly needs to be done, it is important not to become despondent Khoza emphasizes.

There are good things that have happened and progress that is happening at this COP. A year ago at this time we did not have a 'loss and damage fund'... If I reflect back on the Climate Finance Day yesterday - you had the World Bank, the African Development Bank and a multitude of others committing to aggressively using their balance sheet to try and unlock even more capital.

Msizi Khoza, Managing Executive: ESG - Absa Corporate and Investment Banking

RELATED: COP28: Rich countries pledge $400m to help poor ones with climate catastrophes

So there is steady progress... Is there more that can be done? I think you'd be hard-pressed to find anybody here who would say no to that.

Msizi Khoza, Managing Executive: ESG - Absa Corporate and Investment Banking

I can't comment on the politics of climate change, but what I can tell you is certainly as a private corporate citizen in the form of Absa, we are deeply committed... We're one of the largest financiers of renewable energy on the continent, and if there's anything that's come out of this conference, certainly for me, it's the importance of changing our power sources.

Msizi Khoza, Managing Executive: ESG - Absa Corporate and Investment Banking

Whitfield also caught up with Yvonne Winter, COO of 'sustainable mobility solutions' company FlyNow Aviation after seeing a demonstration of their innovative electric helicopter.

Image credit: FlyNow Aviation on Twitter @FlyNow_Aviation
Image credit: FlyNow Aviation on Twitter @FlyNow_Aviation

Winter explains that the company took the automatic approach to the air vehicle as opposed to an autonomous approach.

This means it flies on a predetermined route from waypoint to waypoint.

This is basically an electric helicopter... you can also say EVT - electrical takeoff and landing. We developed a modular eVTOL family consisting of the single-seater you see here as well a twin-seater... We're starting with the cargo version which is capable of transporting up to 200 kgs, the size of a Euro-pallet.

Yvonne Winter, COO - FlyNow Aviation

There are hundreds of different applications where you don't need to go over populated areas... later we'll get to the stage where you can transport people over populated areas. 28 months from now the first cargo vehicles are available, and in approximately 4.5-5 years the single- and the twin-seater will be available.

Yvonne Winter, COO - FlyNow Aviation

Click here to read more about FlyNow Aviation, and scroll up to listen to Whitfield's update from Dubai


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : From electric chopper to talk of 3° temperature rise - Bruce Whitfield at COP28




