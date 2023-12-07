Graeme Smith expects bigger and better Season 2 of Betway SA20

Streaming issues? Report here
Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021 Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: 702 Drive with John Perlman
See full line-up
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SANDF refutes claims of torture squads in army carrying out criminal activities Last week, Open Secrets made claims it uncovered acts of torture, kidnapping and murders that were allegedly carried out by SANDF... 7 December 2023 1:00 PM
ANC owes 'R144 million and counting' says Ezulweni Investment's lawyer ANC general secretary Fikile Mbalula said they were shocked by Ezulweni’s R102 million legal claim for services rendered in 2019. 7 December 2023 12:58 PM
COP28: SA pioneered plans to transition to renewable energy – what went wrong South Africa's COP26 plans to transition to renewable energy have not worked as planned. 7 December 2023 12:44 PM
View all Local
Phaahla defends NHI Bill, says it embodies spirit of ubuntu Health Minister Joe Phaahla has hailed the passing of the National Health Insurance Bill more than four years since it was introdu... 7 December 2023 6:52 AM
Opposition parties in NCOP label NHI Bill as impractical & a gamble Opposition parties said that promises of a national health insurance was a last-ditch attempt by the African National Congress (AN... 7 December 2023 6:46 AM
NHI Bill 'railroaded' through NCOP says SA Health Professionals Collaboration The controversial National Health Insurance Bill has been passed in the National Council of Provinces, bringing the proposed syste... 6 December 2023 9:22 PM
View all Politics
'Public Procurement Bill does NOT introduce ANY real anticorruption measures!' The Public Procurement Bill fails to address tender corruption, argues Caroline James (amaBhungane). 7 December 2023 9:17 AM
COP28: 'Every country is at risk. Change is too slow' - Bruce Whitfield The United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) is underway in the UAE. 7 December 2023 8:24 AM
Implats pledges to support deceased miners' families, get to bottom of disaster The Money Show interviews Impala Platinum's Johan Theron on the day of the memorial service for the 13 miners who lost their lives... 6 December 2023 11:10 PM
View all Business
‘Rizz’ is Oxford’s 2023 World of the Year, but do you have it? Rizz beat out Swiftie, situationship and de-influencing to claim this year's honours. 7 December 2023 1:19 PM
Scary Christmas to all: the HORRIFYING holiday legends of old While we are all used to a holly jolly Christmas, in old European traditions it was not just the weather outside that is frightful... 7 December 2023 1:09 PM
The new Tesla Cybertruck is super-fast and bullet-proof – but who is it for? An expert analyses the design of the new Tesla Cybertruck. 7 December 2023 12:02 PM
View all Lifestyle
CSA accepts inquiry findings on SA U19 captain David Teeger's Israel comments The Palestine Solidarity Alliance made a formal complaint after Teeger dedicated the Rising Star Award that he won at the Jewish A... 7 December 2023 12:39 PM
Local teen on fundraising drive to fulfill her dream of playing soccer in Europe Gabriella Niemack (17) has been invited to take part in trials at AFC Bournemouth in March next year. 6 December 2023 2:34 PM
Banyana qualifies for Wafcon, Janine Van Wyk makes history Banyana Banyana will get to defend their title after a 2–0 win over Burkina Faso [3–1 on aggregate]. 5 December 2023 2:58 PM
View all Sport
Woman files lawsuit alleging Sean 'Diddy' Combs raped her when she was 17 In a fourth lawsuit filed against Sean 'Diddy' Combs, a woman alleges he raped her when she was 17. 7 December 2023 8:45 AM
What?! Mariah Carey NOT 'Queen of Christmas?' Spotify's top 10 Xmas songs list New streaming data from Spotify reveals which song and artist takes first place when it comes to Christmas jingles. 6 December 2023 2:25 PM
Prime Circle and frontman Ross Learmonth part ways “With a heavy heart, we bid Ross farewell, extending our best wishes for success in all his future endeavours.” 6 December 2023 11:17 AM
View all Entertainment
Fossil CO₂ emissions hit record high yet again in 2023 Despite a clear link between carbon pollution and the climate crisis, emissions continue to rise. 7 December 2023 1:43 PM
[WATCH] Iran launches animals into space as it awakens bid for human missions Iran has on numerous occasions announced successful launches of satellites and other spacecraft. 7 December 2023 10:18 AM
IDF surrounds home of Hamas leader: 'Only a matter of time before we get him' "His house is not a fortress, and he can escape, but it’s only a matter of time before we get to him,” said Israeli PM Netanyahu. 7 December 2023 9:39 AM
View all World
Why African countries lost control of their mines to foreign companies African countries lost control of their mines to foreign companies. These three steps allowed it to happen. 4 December 2023 12:37 PM
Rwandan troops in Mozambique are successfully protecting civilians Rwandan army operations have demonstrated what a competent African force can do when properly resourced and committed. 28 November 2023 11:22 AM
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Political hubris scares off investors, making us all poorer South Africa is struggling to attract foreign investment. You can feel the randelas in your pocket shrinking, writes Mandy Wiener. 7 December 2023 6:42 AM
When stores charge payment reminder fees - are they justified? Wendy Knowler follows up after a clothing store client takes issue with being charged for reminders on various platforms, mounting... 30 November 2023 7:46 PM
MANDY WIENER: We do have good stories to tell, just not that one, Mr President President Cyril Ramaphosa says we must be more like the Chinese and stop badmouthing his ANC-led government. 30 November 2023 6:14 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward

Graeme Smith expects bigger and better Season 2 of Betway SA20

* 7 December 2023 11:37 AM
by Sponsored Content

"We have acquired some exciting key strategic partnerships which will also elevate the overall fan experience." - Graeme Smith

As Betway SA20 gears up for an anticipated Season 2, League Commissioner, Graeme Smith, outlines some of the key commercial successes that made Season 1 an unprecedented success. He delves into the strategy to grow the League into a commercially viable entity that will bring an unparralled fan experience, world-class cricket entertainment and stand up to become the best T20 Cricket League in the world outside of India.

What did it take to get Betway SA20 off the ground?

It was a proud moment to get the League off the ground, to have the right people in the room ready to sign off on the vision. We built a shareholding outside of the Federation for the first time ever, with Cricket South Africa still being the majority as the licensee of cricket in the country, but it was a really strong broadcast deal with SuperSport that formed the base of building the product. Off that broadcast deal, the product was built to take it to market, it was a huge milestone for us to be able to attract the six IPL teams that won the bid to be a part of Betway SA20 and that for me was kind of the next big stepping stone in building the project.

How would you describe that feeling when the first ball was bowled in front of a sold-out Newlands crowd?

I think all of us who were involved in Season 1 see that build-up as one big work blur! Obviously, the excitement was huge, when you are building something unique, you want it to be special. You feel the stresses and the pressure of being able to attract the right type of players, whether the team is going to be built the right way, how competitive the League will be, are the fans going to turnout. Personally, standing inside those stadiums in the first week, travelling to the first game in each stadium which was packed touched me on a number of levels.

The League has shown it is a strong commercial entity in a tough climate with the announcement major partnerships with some exciting South African brands, what do these partnerships bring to the League?

Going back to Season 1, Betway came in as our title partner, and finding partners that want to come in at that level and back a product is never easy when you don’t have a use case. As a partner, a lot of their activations were a huge success of Season 1. We’ve thoroughly enjoyed working with them, they’re a product that also challenges us on a number of levels to be better, to think about things slightly differently, to operate slightly differently, they bring a lot of expertise.

As we build to Season 2, we have acquired some exciting key strategic partnerships which will also elevate the overall fan experience at the stadiums and for those watching at home.

rain is a fantastic partner; they are innovating and they are growing. They are a newer telco in South Africa, and have learnt to be agile and dynamic. The tech side is huge for us, connectivity in stadium is important along with looking at opportunities that are aligned with the way sport is viewed globally.

Castle Lite are also a new partner and we’re very excited about this collaboration. They are a huge entity, they bring the lite side to life, and will bring immense value to the fan experience in the stadium as well.

The fan is important to us, especially when we make commercial partnership decisions. We are always thinking about the fans in the stands, our fans at home and how we can create a better experience for them.

It has been fantastic to find commercial partners that want to be a part of SA20 and want to build a partnership with us, hopefully that will go from strength to strength.

What can we look forward to in Season 2?

I think the cricket is going to be at a high level, I am excited about the local and international talent that will be on show. For us again the fan experience is going to be crucial, we want the people to come out in numbers and to create an unmatched vibe and atmosphere. That is the goosebumps moment for us, when you are standing in the stadiums, seeing people having an incredible time, that is something for us that we will never take for granted. So from Jan 10th to Feb 10th, we want to own cricket, we want to own summer, we just want people to look forward to it every year.

Head to the official SA20 website to learn more about the upcoming season.




* 7 December 2023 11:37 AM
by Sponsored Content

Trending

Activist Mark Heywood joins Roger Jardine to form new political platform

Politics

'ANC on verge of losing power' - Veteran Mavuso Msimang quits after 60 years

Local Politics

Lotto results: Wednesday, 6 December 2023

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Mining labour unrest hits Wesizwe's Bakubung Platinum Mine

7 December 2023 3:44 PM

Phala Phala burglary accused claims he was shot at twice by 'police'

7 December 2023 2:46 PM

CSA accepts inquiry findings on SA U19 captain David Teeger's Israel comments

7 December 2023 2:39 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA