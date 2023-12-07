COP28: 'Every country is at risk. Change is too slow' - Bruce Whitfield

Streaming issues? Report here
Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021 Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: 702 Drive with John Perlman
See full line-up
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SANDF refutes claims of torture squads in army carrying out criminal activities Last week, Open Secrets made claims it uncovered acts of torture, kidnapping and murders that were allegedly carried out by SANDF... 7 December 2023 1:00 PM
ANC owes 'R144 million and counting' says Ezulweni Investment's lawyer ANC general secretary Fikile Mbalula said they were shocked by Ezulweni’s R102 million legal claim for services rendered in 2019. 7 December 2023 12:58 PM
COP28: SA pioneered plans to transition to renewable energy – what went wrong South Africa's COP26 plans to transition to renewable energy have not worked as planned. 7 December 2023 12:44 PM
View all Local
Phaahla defends NHI Bill, says it embodies spirit of ubuntu Health Minister Joe Phaahla has hailed the passing of the National Health Insurance Bill more than four years since it was introdu... 7 December 2023 6:52 AM
Opposition parties in NCOP label NHI Bill as impractical & a gamble Opposition parties said that promises of a national health insurance was a last-ditch attempt by the African National Congress (AN... 7 December 2023 6:46 AM
NHI Bill 'railroaded' through NCOP says SA Health Professionals Collaboration The controversial National Health Insurance Bill has been passed in the National Council of Provinces, bringing the proposed syste... 6 December 2023 9:22 PM
View all Politics
'Public Procurement Bill does NOT introduce ANY real anticorruption measures!' The Public Procurement Bill fails to address tender corruption, argues Caroline James (amaBhungane). 7 December 2023 9:17 AM
COP28: 'Every country is at risk. Change is too slow' - Bruce Whitfield The United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) is underway in the UAE. 7 December 2023 8:24 AM
Implats pledges to support deceased miners' families, get to bottom of disaster The Money Show interviews Impala Platinum's Johan Theron on the day of the memorial service for the 13 miners who lost their lives... 6 December 2023 11:10 PM
View all Business
‘Rizz’ is Oxford’s 2023 World of the Year, but do you have it? Rizz beat out Swiftie, situationship and de-influencing to claim this year's honours. 7 December 2023 1:19 PM
Scary Christmas to all: the HORRIFYING holiday legends of old While we are all used to a holly jolly Christmas, in old European traditions it was not just the weather outside that is frightful... 7 December 2023 1:09 PM
The new Tesla Cybertruck is super-fast and bullet-proof – but who is it for? An expert analyses the design of the new Tesla Cybertruck. 7 December 2023 12:02 PM
View all Lifestyle
CSA accepts inquiry findings on SA U19 captain David Teeger's Israel comments The Palestine Solidarity Alliance made a formal complaint after Teeger dedicated the Rising Star Award that he won at the Jewish A... 7 December 2023 12:39 PM
Local teen on fundraising drive to fulfill her dream of playing soccer in Europe Gabriella Niemack (17) has been invited to take part in trials at AFC Bournemouth in March next year. 6 December 2023 2:34 PM
Banyana qualifies for Wafcon, Janine Van Wyk makes history Banyana Banyana will get to defend their title after a 2–0 win over Burkina Faso [3–1 on aggregate]. 5 December 2023 2:58 PM
View all Sport
Woman files lawsuit alleging Sean 'Diddy' Combs raped her when she was 17 In a fourth lawsuit filed against Sean 'Diddy' Combs, a woman alleges he raped her when she was 17. 7 December 2023 8:45 AM
What?! Mariah Carey NOT 'Queen of Christmas?' Spotify's top 10 Xmas songs list New streaming data from Spotify reveals which song and artist takes first place when it comes to Christmas jingles. 6 December 2023 2:25 PM
Prime Circle and frontman Ross Learmonth part ways “With a heavy heart, we bid Ross farewell, extending our best wishes for success in all his future endeavours.” 6 December 2023 11:17 AM
View all Entertainment
Fossil CO₂ emissions hit record high yet again in 2023 Despite a clear link between carbon pollution and the climate crisis, emissions continue to rise. 7 December 2023 1:43 PM
[WATCH] Iran launches animals into space as it awakens bid for human missions Iran has on numerous occasions announced successful launches of satellites and other spacecraft. 7 December 2023 10:18 AM
IDF surrounds home of Hamas leader: 'Only a matter of time before we get him' "His house is not a fortress, and he can escape, but it’s only a matter of time before we get to him,” said Israeli PM Netanyahu. 7 December 2023 9:39 AM
View all World
Why African countries lost control of their mines to foreign companies African countries lost control of their mines to foreign companies. These three steps allowed it to happen. 4 December 2023 12:37 PM
Rwandan troops in Mozambique are successfully protecting civilians Rwandan army operations have demonstrated what a competent African force can do when properly resourced and committed. 28 November 2023 11:22 AM
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Political hubris scares off investors, making us all poorer South Africa is struggling to attract foreign investment. You can feel the randelas in your pocket shrinking, writes Mandy Wiener. 7 December 2023 6:42 AM
When stores charge payment reminder fees - are they justified? Wendy Knowler follows up after a clothing store client takes issue with being charged for reminders on various platforms, mounting... 30 November 2023 7:46 PM
MANDY WIENER: We do have good stories to tell, just not that one, Mr President President Cyril Ramaphosa says we must be more like the Chinese and stop badmouthing his ANC-led government. 30 November 2023 6:14 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World
fiber_manual_record
Business

COP28: 'Every country is at risk. Change is too slow' - Bruce Whitfield

7 December 2023 8:24 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
climate change
COP28

The United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) is underway in the UAE.

John Perlman speaks with The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield.

(Listen to the interview in the audio below.)

World leaders are among 100 000 people gathering in the UAE to address the climate crisis, already causing extreme weather around the world.

RELATED: COP28: 'The UAE is absolutely addicted to fossil fuels' - Bruce Whitfield

RELATED: COP28: 'It is NOT achieving what it set out to achieve' - Bruce Whitfield

Every country on earth is at risk.

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show
Tipping points in the Earth system could dramatically accelerate climate change / Pexels: Ian Turnell
Tipping points in the Earth system could dramatically accelerate climate change / Pexels: Ian Turnell

Whitfield says that, while there is plenty of incredible work being done, the consensus is that it is too little, and it is not happening quickly enough.

There is a sense of urgency here if not broad agreement on the how.

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show



7 December 2023 8:24 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
climate change
COP28

More from World

© jvdwolf/123rf.com

Fossil CO₂ emissions hit record high yet again in 2023

7 December 2023 1:43 PM

Despite a clear link between carbon pollution and the climate crisis, emissions continue to rise.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay via pexels

[WATCH] Iran launches animals into space as it awakens bid for human missions

7 December 2023 10:18 AM

Iran has on numerous occasions announced successful launches of satellites and other spacecraft.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Palestine / Pixabay: hosnysalah

IDF surrounds home of Hamas leader: 'Only a matter of time before we get him'

7 December 2023 9:39 AM

"His house is not a fortress, and he can escape, but it’s only a matter of time before we get to him,” said Israeli PM Netanyahu.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). Picture: © Tomas Marek/123rf.com

From electric chopper to talk of 3° temperature rise - Bruce Whitfield at COP28

6 December 2023 7:42 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield is at the COP28 UN Climate Change Conference in Dubai - he gets updates from FlyNow Aviation's Yvonne Winter and the ESG managing executive at Absa CIB, Msizi Khoza.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ pakosta/123rf.com

Tokyo taxi driver arrested for ‘maliciously’ killing a pigeon

6 December 2023 3:40 PM

A man has been arrested after being accused of deliberately killing a bird.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Daniel Norin on Unsplash

Turkmenistan dictator buys EVERY SINGLE top player for his local football team

6 December 2023 12:43 PM

Just seven months after Arkadag Football Club was established, the team won the national championship.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

copyright tixti/123rf

How the keffiyeh became a symbol of Palestinian identity

6 December 2023 12:34 PM

The keffiyeh, a practical garment used for protection against the desert sun, has become so much more.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[PIC] Critically endangered GIANT RAT photographed for first time ever

6 December 2023 12:17 PM

Known by the Indigenous people of the Zaira community on Vangunu; these giant rats have never been photographed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). Picture: © Tomas Marek/123rf.com

COP28: 'The UAE is absolutely addicted to fossil fuels' - Bruce Whitfield

6 December 2023 12:08 PM

The UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) is currently underway in one of the world's biggest oil-producing regions - Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

American singer, Taylor Swift. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/UltimateWarrior13

From Kamala Harris to Taylor Swift: Forbes' World's Most Powerful Women 2023

6 December 2023 10:42 AM

And the top 10 are...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

© rawpixel/123rf.com

'Public Procurement Bill does NOT introduce ANY real anticorruption measures!'

7 December 2023 9:17 AM

The Public Procurement Bill fails to address tender corruption, argues Caroline James (amaBhungane).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Friends and family of the 13 miners who died at the Impala Platinum Mine in Rustenburg gathered on 6 December 2023 at a joint memorial service held in honour of their loved ones. Picture: Eyewitness News/Jacques Nelles

Implats pledges to support deceased miners' families, get to bottom of disaster

6 December 2023 11:10 PM

The Money Show interviews Impala Platinum's Johan Theron on the day of the memorial service for the 13 miners who lost their lives at the Implats Rustenburg mine, ahead of the group's AGM.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © slasny/123rf

NHI Bill 'railroaded' through NCOP says SA Health Professionals Collaboration

6 December 2023 9:22 PM

The controversial National Health Insurance Bill has been passed in the National Council of Provinces, bringing the proposed system a step closer to reality.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@golibtolibov/123rf.com

Learning to let go: When to sell shares and when to wait it out

6 December 2023 8:20 PM

FNB Wealth and Investments' Chantal Marx shares tips on learning to let go when it comes to your stock market investments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). Picture: © Tomas Marek/123rf.com

From electric chopper to talk of 3° temperature rise - Bruce Whitfield at COP28

6 December 2023 7:42 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield is at the COP28 UN Climate Change Conference in Dubai - he gets updates from FlyNow Aviation's Yvonne Winter and the ESG managing executive at Absa CIB, Msizi Khoza.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© kinwun/123rf.com

South Africa to start making electric cars in 2026

6 December 2023 10:55 AM

Minister Ebrahim Patel expects the first electric vehicles (EVs) to be produced in South Africa by 2026.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Multidisciplinary artist Justice Mukheli on Instagram @justicemukheli

'If I didn't find creative ways to diversify my income, my art would suffer'

5 December 2023 9:16 PM

Painter, filmmaker, photographer... Local multidisciplinary artist Justice Mukheli is hitting his stride after leaving school without getting his matric.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

Could SA water control systems be impacted by global hack originating in Iran?

5 December 2023 8:43 PM

Cyberwarfare: MyBroadband's Jan Vermeulen explains how warnings about the security around certain programmable logic controllers expose SA's vulnerability - we're reportedly tied for ninth place in terms of the number of instances exposed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © Kostic Dusan/123rf.com

GDP takes a knock in Q3 with drop in agricultural activity leading the way

5 December 2023 7:03 PM

SA's real gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by 0.2% in the third quarter of 2023, following two consecutive quarters of growth.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Radio Station of the Year 2023

Primedia Broadcasting triumphs at Radio Awards 2023

5 December 2023 12:43 PM

Primedia Broadcasting secured victories across the board at this year's Radio Awards.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Activist Mark Heywood joins Roger Jardine to form new political platform

Politics

'ANC on verge of losing power' - Veteran Mavuso Msimang quits after 60 years

Local Politics

Lotto results: Wednesday, 6 December 2023

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Mining labour unrest hits Wesizwe's Bakubung Platinum Mine

7 December 2023 3:44 PM

Phala Phala burglary accused claims he was shot at twice by 'police'

7 December 2023 2:46 PM

CSA accepts inquiry findings on SA U19 captain David Teeger's Israel comments

7 December 2023 2:39 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA