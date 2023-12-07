COP28: 'Every country is at risk. Change is too slow' - Bruce Whitfield
John Perlman speaks with The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield.
(Listen to the interview in the audio below.)
World leaders are among 100 000 people gathering in the UAE to address the climate crisis, already causing extreme weather around the world.
RELATED: COP28: 'The UAE is absolutely addicted to fossil fuels' - Bruce Whitfield
RELATED: COP28: 'It is NOT achieving what it set out to achieve' - Bruce Whitfield
Every country on earth is at risk.Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show
Whitfield says that, while there is plenty of incredible work being done, the consensus is that it is too little, and it is not happening quickly enough.
There is a sense of urgency here if not broad agreement on the how.Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show
Source : Pexels: Ian Turnell
More from World
Fossil CO₂ emissions hit record high yet again in 2023
Despite a clear link between carbon pollution and the climate crisis, emissions continue to rise.Read More
[WATCH] Iran launches animals into space as it awakens bid for human missions
Iran has on numerous occasions announced successful launches of satellites and other spacecraft.Read More
IDF surrounds home of Hamas leader: 'Only a matter of time before we get him'
"His house is not a fortress, and he can escape, but it’s only a matter of time before we get to him,” said Israeli PM Netanyahu.Read More
From electric chopper to talk of 3° temperature rise - Bruce Whitfield at COP28
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield is at the COP28 UN Climate Change Conference in Dubai - he gets updates from FlyNow Aviation's Yvonne Winter and the ESG managing executive at Absa CIB, Msizi Khoza.Read More
Tokyo taxi driver arrested for ‘maliciously’ killing a pigeon
A man has been arrested after being accused of deliberately killing a bird.Read More
Turkmenistan dictator buys EVERY SINGLE top player for his local football team
Just seven months after Arkadag Football Club was established, the team won the national championship.Read More
How the keffiyeh became a symbol of Palestinian identity
The keffiyeh, a practical garment used for protection against the desert sun, has become so much more.Read More
[PIC] Critically endangered GIANT RAT photographed for first time ever
Known by the Indigenous people of the Zaira community on Vangunu; these giant rats have never been photographed.Read More
COP28: 'The UAE is absolutely addicted to fossil fuels' - Bruce Whitfield
The UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) is currently underway in one of the world's biggest oil-producing regions - Dubai, United Arab Emirates.Read More
From Kamala Harris to Taylor Swift: Forbes' World's Most Powerful Women 2023
More from Business
'Public Procurement Bill does NOT introduce ANY real anticorruption measures!'
The Public Procurement Bill fails to address tender corruption, argues Caroline James (amaBhungane).Read More
Implats pledges to support deceased miners' families, get to bottom of disaster
The Money Show interviews Impala Platinum's Johan Theron on the day of the memorial service for the 13 miners who lost their lives at the Implats Rustenburg mine, ahead of the group's AGM.Read More
NHI Bill 'railroaded' through NCOP says SA Health Professionals Collaboration
The controversial National Health Insurance Bill has been passed in the National Council of Provinces, bringing the proposed system a step closer to reality.Read More
Learning to let go: When to sell shares and when to wait it out
FNB Wealth and Investments' Chantal Marx shares tips on learning to let go when it comes to your stock market investments.Read More
From electric chopper to talk of 3° temperature rise - Bruce Whitfield at COP28
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield is at the COP28 UN Climate Change Conference in Dubai - he gets updates from FlyNow Aviation's Yvonne Winter and the ESG managing executive at Absa CIB, Msizi Khoza.Read More
South Africa to start making electric cars in 2026
Minister Ebrahim Patel expects the first electric vehicles (EVs) to be produced in South Africa by 2026.Read More
'If I didn't find creative ways to diversify my income, my art would suffer'
Painter, filmmaker, photographer... Local multidisciplinary artist Justice Mukheli is hitting his stride after leaving school without getting his matric.Read More
Could SA water control systems be impacted by global hack originating in Iran?
Cyberwarfare: MyBroadband's Jan Vermeulen explains how warnings about the security around certain programmable logic controllers expose SA's vulnerability - we're reportedly tied for ninth place in terms of the number of instances exposed.Read More
GDP takes a knock in Q3 with drop in agricultural activity leading the way
SA's real gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by 0.2% in the third quarter of 2023, following two consecutive quarters of growth.Read More