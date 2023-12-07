Lotto results: Wednesday, 6 December 2023
JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 6 December 2023 are:
Lotto: 10, 13, 34, 42, 45, 51 B: 24
Lotto Plus1: 06, 26, 32, 42, 43, 48 B: 14
Lotto Plus 2: 04, 06, 10, 31, 48, 49 B: 36
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
Here are #dividends for the #LOTTO draw on (06/12/23)!' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) December 6, 2023
You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/iXwiARu3Py
Here are #dividends for the #LOTTOPLUS 1 draw on (06/12/23)!' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) December 6, 2023
You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/fu8Nsa40jy
Here are #dividends for the #LOTTOPLUS 2 draw on (06/12/23)!' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) December 6, 2023
You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/7qUYbue6uh
This article first appeared on EWN : Lotto results: Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Source : https://unsplash.com/photos/RSsqjpezn6o
